Juntas vecinales aplazan gestión del alcalde de Sucre

Las Juntas Vecinales de la ciudad de Sucre, Chuquisaca, aplazaron la gestión del alcalde Iván Arciénega y criticaron la baja ejecución presupuestaria y la falta de obras. Por su parte la autoridad evita hablar del tema y se dedica a informar sobre su viaje a Colombia y Ecuador.
El presidente de las juntas vecinales, José Aceituno, criticó los viajes del Alcalde al exterior del país dejando al olvido las necesidades de la ciudad, la falta de obras es el reclamo constante de vecinos de diferentes barrios.
“Lamentablemente se a aplazó porque tenemos una inversión pública de 33 por ciento, tenemos un presupuesto de gasto general de 47 por ciento, estamos cerrando casi el mes de octubre y no tenemos mucha esperanza para que haya un poco más de crecimiento en la inversión pública”, cuestionó, según un reporte de radio Loyola.
Por su parte, el alcalde Arciénega, a su retorno de Colombia y Ecuador, en conferencia de prensa, se limitó a informar sobre su viaje y evitó hablar sobre las críticas a su gestión por la baja ejecución, además de otras necesidades que no son atendidas por la autoridad municipal.
Cuando un periodista le pregunto sobre la ejecución presupuestaria la respuesta de la autoridad fue: “sobre el tema de ejecución vamos a hacer una conferencia de prensa expresa sobre el tema”.
Cuando otro periodista le preguntó sobre otro referido a un problema municipal, este dijo: “nuevamente, mil perdones pero no vamos a abordar temas que no estén relacionados con la invitación (viaje)”, sostuvo.
El dirigente José Aceituno indicó que las juntas vecinales a fines de noviembre evaluarán a las autoridades tanto de la Alcaldía como de la Gobernación. “En base a eso los dirigentes tendrán la última palabra y vamos a sacar un voto resolutivo”, sostuvo.
SUCRE/Fides
