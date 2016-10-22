Fecha de publicación: Sábado 22 de octubre de 2016 -- 11:39

Todos los Santos: Se mantiene el precio de horneaje de masas

Dos personas hornean pan. (La Prensa)

Dos personas hornean pan. (La Prensa)

La Alcaldía y panificadores de La Paz decidieron la tarde del viernes mantener el precio del horneaje de masitas por la festividad de Todos los Santos, el precio para el quinta de harina es de 160 bolivianos y la lata 4,50 bolivianos.

La jefa de Unidad de Regulación de Actividades Económicas, Paola Valdenassi, informó que el precio fue consensuado con la Federación Departamental de Panificadores de La Paz, según una nota de prensa.

El horneaje por quintal tiene el costo de 160 bolivianos, la arroba 40 bolivianos; la lata de galletas, pan, suspiros, maizillos y otras masitas, 4,50 bolivianos. La libra de bizcochuelo está a 45 bolivianos y la lata de salteña y humintas a 8 bolivianos.

“La lista de precio de horneaje debe ser expuesta por los dueños de las diferentes panificadoras”, manifestó.

Por su parte, el presidente de la Federación de Panificadores de La Paz, Félix Quenta, afirmó que los precios se mantuvieron debido a un acuerdo que se firmó el año pasado con la Alcaldía.

La Alcaldía entregará a los hornos una certificación, el próximo miércoles, que les autoriza a funcionar, pero previa presentación de la licencia de funcionamiento. Además, sus trabajadores deben haber aprobado los cursos de manipulación e higiene de alimentos.

LA PAZ/Fides

30 comments on “Todos los Santos: Se mantiene el precio de horneaje de masas

  1. I just couldn’t leave your website prior to suggesting
    that I actually loved the usual information a person provide in your guests?

    Is going to be back incessantly to inspect new posts

    Responder

  2. Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with Search Engine
    Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very
    good success. If you know of any please share. Appreciate it!

    Responder

  3. Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide
    credit and sources back to your site? My website is in the very same area of interest as yours and my visitors
    would really benefit from some of the information you present
    here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  4. Excellent blog here! Also your site loads up fast!
    What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
    I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol

    Responder

  5. Thanks , I have recently been searching for info
    about this topic for a long time and yours is the best I’ve discovered till now.

    But, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you
    positive about the source?

    Responder

  6. Generally I do not read article on blogs, but I would like
    to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out
    and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me.
    Thank you, quite nice post.

    Responder

  16. I don’t know if it’s just me or if everyone else encountering problems with
    your blog. It appears as though some of the written text on your posts are running off the screen.
    Can somebody else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them as well?
    This might be a problem with my web browser because I’ve had this
    happen before. Appreciate it

    Responder

  18. You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find
    this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand.

    It seems too complex and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post,
    I’ll try to get the hang of it!

    Responder

  19. After looking into a number of the blog articles on your web page, I seriously appreciate your technique of blogging.

    I added it to my bookmark webpage list and will be checking back soon. Please check out my website
    too and let me know how you feel.

    Responder

  20. Have you ever thought about creating an ebook or guest authoring on other websites?
    I have a blog based on the same ideas you discuss and would love
    to have you share some stories/information. I know my audience would value your work.
    If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.

    Responder

  24. Link exchange is nothing else but it is just placing
    the other person’s webpage link on your page at appropriate
    place and other person will also do similar in favor of you.

    Responder

  25. My spouse and I stumbled over here from a different website and thought I should check things out.
    I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to checking out your web page again.

    Responder

  28. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say
    that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
    In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you
    write again very soon!

    Responder

  30. I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of
    your site. It’s a very easy on the eyes which
    makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did
    you hire out a developer to create your theme?
    Exceptional work!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>