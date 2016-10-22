Todos los Santos: Se mantiene el precio de horneaje de masas

La Alcaldía y panificadores de La Paz decidieron la tarde del viernes mantener el precio del horneaje de masitas por la festividad de Todos los Santos, el precio para el quinta de harina es de 160 bolivianos y la lata 4,50 bolivianos.
La jefa de Unidad de Regulación de Actividades Económicas, Paola Valdenassi, informó que el precio fue consensuado con la Federación Departamental de Panificadores de La Paz, según una nota de prensa.
El horneaje por quintal tiene el costo de 160 bolivianos, la arroba 40 bolivianos; la lata de galletas, pan, suspiros, maizillos y otras masitas, 4,50 bolivianos. La libra de bizcochuelo está a 45 bolivianos y la lata de salteña y humintas a 8 bolivianos.
“La lista de precio de horneaje debe ser expuesta por los dueños de las diferentes panificadoras”, manifestó.
Por su parte, el presidente de la Federación de Panificadores de La Paz, Félix Quenta, afirmó que los precios se mantuvieron debido a un acuerdo que se firmó el año pasado con la Alcaldía.
La Alcaldía entregará a los hornos una certificación, el próximo miércoles, que les autoriza a funcionar, pero previa presentación de la licencia de funcionamiento. Además, sus trabajadores deben haber aprobado los cursos de manipulación e higiene de alimentos.
LA PAZ/Fides
