Boa se querella contra pilotos narcotráficantes

El gerente General interino de Boliviana de Aviación (Boa), Gonzalo Mayorga, informó el domingo que esa empresa se constituirá en parte querellante contra dos de sus pilotos de esa, que fueron recluidos el sábado en la cárcel de Palmasola de Santa Cruz, acusados por narcotráfico.
“Boa será parte querellante en el proceso, asistiendo con todos los requerimientos a las instancias investigativas, además de pedir que se otorgue la máxima sanción de ley para estos funcionarios”, anunció en una conferencia de prensa.
Los pilotos implicados en el hecho ilícito son: José Ricardo Quiroga y Miguel Ángel López B, quienes fueron aprehendidos el pasado jueves en el aeropuerto de Viru Viru de Santa Cruz por intentar llevar cinco kilos de cocaína en un vuelo regular que debía dirigirse a Madrid, España.
Ante ese hecho, Mayorga informó que Boa determinó reforzar los controles antinarcóticos y registro de su personal en los aeropuertos de todos sus destinos a nivel nacional e internacional, para evitar acciones delincuenciales similares a futuro.
“Tenemos un departamento de seguridad con quienes estamos trabajando, involucrando al departamento legal para reforzar estos procedimientos”, indicó.
El gerente de Operaciones de BOA, Adolfo García, manifestó que los tripulantes López y Quiroga comenzaron a trabajar en esa empresa aérea estatal hace dos y siete años, respectivamente, y que tenían certificados de antecedentes policiales libres de cargos cuando fueron contratados.
