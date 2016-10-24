Doria Medina tendrá audiencia cautelar el 3 de noviembre en caso FOCAS

La Sala Penal del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia determinó que Samuel Doria Medina preste su declaración 3 de noviembre sobre el caso Focas y el 9 de noviembre por proceso que le siguen por la privatización de ENFE, informó la magistrada Maritza Suntura.
La Fiscalía pidió al Tribunal Supremo la detención preventiva de Doria Medina y en otras medidas sustitutivas, arraigo y otras que deberán ser consideradas por las magistradas Norka Mercado y Maritza Suntura, que componen la Sala Penal.
“En el caso FOCAS el Ministerio Publico solicitó la detención preventiva para Samuel Doria Medina, situación que se analizara el 3 de noviembre en la uadiencia “, indicó la Magistrada en una nota del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (TSJ).
La nota indica que las dos audiencias se realizarán a las 15.00 en la sala de sesiones del TSJ.
En el caso Formación de Capital en Áreas Secundarias (FOCAs), Doria Medina fue imputado el 13 de octubre por la presunta comisión de los delitos de Incumplimiento de Deberes, Contratos Lesivos al Estado y Conducta Antieconómica.
SUCRE/Fides
