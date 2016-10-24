El Prado Alteño ya sufre daños a 48 horas de su entrega

A pocas horas de inaugurada la jardinera central de la Avenida Cívica, la directora de Supervisión de Obras de la Alcaldía de El Alto, Vanesa Vega, informó el lunes que los principales atractivos del denominado “Paseo de El Prado Alteño” sufrieron daños de consideración en la noche de su inauguración.
“Gente dañina lanzó piedras y palos a las fuentes de agua y quebraron las boquillas de la fuente principal. Es lamentable que como ciudadanos alteños no estemos cuidando nuestras infraestructuras, incluso encontramos a comideras lavando sus platos en una de las fuentes”, denunció Vega.
La obra fue inaugurada la noche del sábado por la alcaldesa Soledad Chapetón. El paseo que se extiende en casi un kilómetro demandó una inversión de 17 millones de bolivianos, monto con el que se construyeron seis fuentes de agua, jardineras, se instalaron 300 luces led y bancas de descanso.
La funcionaria anunció que las reparaciones costarán aproximadamente 3.000 bolivianos y que se iniciará el trabajo en los próximos días para poner nuevamente en funcionamiento las fuentes.
“Por favor, señores vecinos, esta es una obra hermosa y es una responsabilidad de todos saber cuidarlas. Si lo que buscan es dañarnos, no están dañando a la gestión (municipal), sino a toda la ciudad”, pidió la supervisora de obras.
Vega anunció que se proyectan capacitaciones técnicas para el cuidado y el mantenimiento de la obra, para que el municipio, en coordinación con los vecinos, genere estrategias para el cuidado y control de las fuentes, jardineras y bancas para evitar nuevos destrozos.
EL ALTO/Con dato del GAMEA
