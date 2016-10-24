Fecha de publicación: Lunes 24 de octubre de 2016 -- 13:12

Joven víctima de trata y tráfico es repatriada de la Argentina

Una joven cochabambina fue repatriada. (Foto referencial)

Una joven de 19 años de edad, víctima de trata y tráfico, fue repatriada del vecino país de Argentina, luego de haber escapado del lugar donde trabajaba y haber denunciado su situación a la Policía argentina.

“Me escape del trabajo porque me trataban mal, nos explotaban, nos hacían trabajar más tiempo, no nos daban de comer, nada. Un mes he estado en el refugio y un mes trabajando”, dijo la joven quien llegó a Cochabamba.

La joven dejó el colegio y se presentó a una oficina de empleos donde le ofrecieron el trabajo de vendedora en ropa en Buenos Aires, Argentina, con un sueldo de 2.000 bolivianos. Una vez que llega al lugar la dejan en la casa de la hija de la señora que la llevó donde se quedó como niñera.

La joven asegura que la tenían encerrada todo el tiempo y sin buena alimentación, por lo que en el momento que pudo se escapó.

“La Secretaría Nacional de Niñez y Adolescencia de Buenos Aires, Argentina, se contacta con el Gobierno Autónomo Municipal para que mediante su departamento pueda iniciar las acciones de recepción para esta joven de 19 años que ha sido víctima de trata y tráfico”, dijo la  responsable de los Servicios Integrales Legales Municipales (Slim) de Cochabamba, Melina Panoso.

El caso está en investigación.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

