Fecha de publicación: Lunes 24 de octubre de 2016 -- 09:10

Venezuela en un semana turbulenta y de definiciones

Movilización de la oposición venezolana. (Aporrea)

Venezuela se prepara para más turbulencia social, después de que el gobierno socialista bloqueó un referéndum revocatorio presidencial, una medida que según algunos líderes de la oposición equivalió a un golpe de Estado. La oposición exhortó a sus partidarios a salir a las calles y protestar la semana próxima, mientras que una importante figura del gobierno solicitó la detención de los críticos de alto perfil.

Según las encuestas, el presidente socialista Nicolás Maduro perdería una votación revocatoria, pero funcionarios electorales emitieron el jueves una orden de suspensión de recolección de las firmas necesarias para activar el referendo, justo una semana antes de que empezara.

“Lo que vimos ayer fue un golpe”, dijo el excandidato presidencial Henrique Capriles, el principal promotor del intento de destitución de Maduro por medio de la consulta popular.

“Nosotros no queremos un golpe de Estado en Venezuela, nosotros no queremos un estallido social”, agregó.

Los socialistas ganaron el poder hace casi dos décadas —con la elección para presidente del entonces popular Hugo Chávez— y durante años disfrutaron de victorias electorales fáciles, pero con la economía en caída libre, las encuestas muestran que la mayoría de los venezolanos se han vuelto contra el partido. Adicionalmente, con los años, el gobierno se ha vuelto poco a poco cada vez más autocrático.

Las autoridades han cerrado las estaciones de televisión críticas y han encarcelado a varios activistas destacados de la oposición.

El máximo tribunal del país, lleno de partidarios del gobierno, ha respaldado los poderes de decreto de Maduro y ha advertido que puede pasar por alto al Congreso, tras una victoria aplastante de la oposición en las elecciones legislativas.

El Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) —que es controlado por el oficialismo— detuvo el proceso de consulta revocatoria alegando supuestas irregularidades en la primera ronda de recolección de firmas.

Las encuestas indican que el 80% de los votantes querían que Maduro dejara el poder este año. El CNE también ordenó el martes un aplazamiento de unos seis meses en elecciones para gobernador que fueron programadas para fin de año y que según la oposición tenía muchas probabilidades de ganar. No dio ninguna razón para la postergación.

Tintori: el diálogo no existe en Venezuela, la única esperanza es el revocatorio

Lilian Tintori, esposa del líder opositor venezolano preso Leopoldo López, habla durante la presentación del libro de su esposo “Libre pero preso” el jueves 29 de septiembre 2016, en Miami, Florida. Tintori señaló que el “diálogo no existe en Venezuela” y que la única esperanza para salir de la crisis humanitaria y política que vive el país es el referendo para revocar el mandato del presidente Nicolás Maduro.

La oposición sostiene que —en vista del descontento abrumador de los votantes-, el partido socialista ha decidido simplemente postergar las elecciones indefinidamente.

La coalición opositora convocó a una masiva protesta callejera el miércoles, cuando se suponía que debía haber comenzado la campaña de recolección de firmas.

 

Maduro estaba por viajar fuera del país, pero en un discurso televisado el viernes llamó a la ciudadanía a mantener la calma.

“Quiero aprovechar para hacer un llamado a la tranquilidad, al diálogo, a la paz, al respeto a la justicia, al respeto y acatamiento de las leyes; a que nadie se vuelva loco”, afirmó.

Mientras tanto, uno de sus aliados más poderosos, Diosdado Cabello, opinó que los principales líderes de la oposición debían ser encarcelados por intentar un fraude electoral. Algunos líderes de la oposición dijeron que el gobierno podría estar dando pasos en esa dirección.

El propio CNE había validado esas firmas en agosto y permitió que el proceso siguiera adelante. No dio indicios de si se reanudará el proceso ni cuándo.

CARACAS/Agencias

 

