Chile favorece a privados antes de honrar los acuerdos con Bolivia

El canciller David Choquehuanca, aseguró el martes en La Paz que Chile defiende los intereses de la empresa Terminal Puerto Arica (TPA) antes que “honrar” los acuerdos con Bolivia .
“El Gobierno de Chile debe honrar sus compromisos, las autoridades del Gobierno chileno deben honrar sus compromisos de Estado a Estado, que asumió Chile en el Tratado de 1904, y normas posteriores. Lo que vemos hoy es una defensa intransigente a los intereses privados”, dijo en conferencia de prensa.
Choquehuanca respondió una semana después la acusación de su par de Chile, Heraldo Muñoz, quien afirmó que Bolivia “lucra” con los comerciantes bolivianos, por los cobros realizados Administración de Servicios Portuarios de Bolivia (ASPB).
El Canciller aclaró que del 100% de ingresos que cobran las navieras que trabajan con el comercio ultramarino de Bolivia, el 89% es para la Terminal Puerto de Arica y el 11% para la ASPB.
“La realidad es que ASPB sólo representa el 11% del costo total que cobra la empresa privada TPA, en el puerto de Arica el 89% del total de ingresos son cobrados directamente por el TPA”, sostuvo.
El jefe de la diplomacia boliviana acusó a la TPA de “lucrar con la injusta mediterraneidad de Bolivia con utilidades que superan 24 veces a las de ASPB”.
LA PAZ/Fides
