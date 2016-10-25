Fuerzas Armadas de Venezuela dan su apoyo a Maduro

El ministro de Defensa de Venezuela, Vladimir Padrino López, leyó este martes un comunicado en nombre de las Fuerzas Armadas en el que estas rechazan la existencia de un golpe de Estado en el país caribeño, como ha declarado la Asamblea Nacional (Parlamento), de mayoría opositora.
El ministro descartó que haya ocurrido una ruptura del orden constitucional en el país. “Sorprende que los diputados que aprobaron este acuerdo acudan a instancias internacionales solicitando su intervención en asuntos que solo competen a los venezolanos, bajo el fatuo argumento de una alteración del orden constitucional, mediante un supuesto golpe de Estado, que en modo alguno se ha llevado a cabo”, dijo en la declaración pública.
Para Padrino, el Parlamento busca “afectar gravemente la institucionalidad para derrocar el gobierno legítimamente constituido” de Maduro.
El ministro remarcó que la institución castrense es “estrictamente profesional” y sin militancia política por lo que reiteró su “incondicional lealtad” al jefe de Estado que, recalcó, “no es una parcialidad política sino el Presidente y comandante en jefe de la Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana (FANB)”.
El Parlamento realizó una sesión especial el pasado domingo en la que, entre otras cosas, pidió a la FANB no obedecer las decisiones o directrices de los poderes Judicial, Electoral, Ciudadano y Ejecutivo que “sean contrarias a la Constitución” o “menoscaben los derechos” de los ciudadanos.
Esta solicitud, aseveró Padrino, es “perniciosa” y pretende “una incitación a la insubordinación o sublevación”.
Asimismo, este martes el Parlamento venezolano, controlado por la oposición, inició un debate para determinar si inicia un juicio político que lleve a la destitución del presidente Nicolás Maduro, acusado de quebrar el orden constitucional.
CARACAS/Agencias
