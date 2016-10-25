La Iglesia Católica prohíbe a sus fieles esparcir cenizas de los difuntos o tenerlas en casa

El Papa Francisco sorprendió este martes con la publicación de una nueva instrucción sobre cómo conservar las cenizas de los difuntos tras su muerte, en la que prohíbe que se esparzan en la naturaleza o se guarden en casa, como mucha gente hace. Según el pontífice, los restos incinerados deben “mantenerse en un lugar sagrado”. En concreto, “en el cementerio o, si es el caso, en una iglesia o en un área especialmente dedicada a tal fin por la autoridad eclesiástica competente”. Y no hay más vuelta de hoja.

Eso es lo que dice la instrucción Ad resurgendum cum Christo (para resurgir con Cristo), redactada por la Congregación de la Doctrina de la Fe, y aprobada por el Papa en marzo de este año. El Vaticano justifica esta nueva normativa de la siguiente manera: “Enterrando los cuerpos de los fieles difuntos, la Iglesia confirma su fe en la resurrección de la carne, y pone de relieve la alta dignidad del cuerpo humano como parte integrante de la persona con la cual el cuerpo comparte la historia”, afirma el texto de la instrucción. Y añade: “No puede permitir, por lo tanto, actitudes y rituales que impliquen conceptos erróneos de la muerte, considerada como anulación definitiva de la persona, o como momento de fusión con la Madre naturaleza o con el universo, o como una etapa en el proceso de reencarnación, o como la liberación definitiva de la “prisión” del cuerpo”.

A pesar de ello, el Vaticano acepta la incineración tras la muerte. “No ve razones doctrinales para evitar esta práctica, ya que la cremación del cadáver no toca el alma y no impide a la omnipotencia divina resucitar el cuerpo y por lo tanto no contiene la negación objetiva de la doctrina cristiana sobre la inmortalidad del alma y la resurrección del cuerpo”, justifica. Pero establece una serie de condiciones sobre qué hacer después con las cenizas, algo sobre lo que no se había pronunciado hasta ahora.

Precisamente por eso, porque no existía ninguna norma canónica, el prefecto de la Congregación de la Doctrina de la Fe, el cardenal Gerhard Müller, justificó este martes la necesidad de establecer unas reglas ante el aumento significativo de personas que recurren a la incineración. Y las normas a partir de ahora, según el Vaticano, son claras: “No está permitida la conservación de las cenizas en el hogar”, dice la nueva instrucción de la Iglesia católica. Asimismo, “las cenizas no pueden ser divididas entre los diferentes núcleos familiares y se les debe asegurar respeto y condiciones adecuadas de conservación”.

Pero no sólo eso. Las restricciones también van más allá. “Para evitar cualquier malentendido panteísta, naturalista o nihilista, no sea permitida la dispersión de las cenizas en el aire, en la tierra o en el agua o en cualquier otra forma, o la conversión de las cenizas en recuerdos conmemorativos, en piezas de joyería o en otros artículos, teniendo en cuenta que para estas formas de proceder no se pueden invocar razones higiénicas, sociales o económicas que pueden motivar la opción de la cremación”, dice literalmente la instrucción vaticana.

Es decir, en la práctica significa que,a ojos de la Iglesia, no es cristiano arrojar las cenizas a ríos, mares o prados, ni tampoco guardarlas en urnas en el hogar. El Vaticano lo justifica con las siguientes razones: “La conservación de las cenizas en un lugar sagrado puede ayudar a reducir el riesgo de sustraer a los difuntos de la oración y el recuerdo de los familiares y de la comunidad cristiana. Así, además, se evita la posibilidad de olvido, falta de respeto y malos tratos, que pueden sobrevenir sobre todo una vez pasada la primera generación, así como prácticas inconvenientes o supersticiosas”, argumenta.

En definitiva, la única opción viable es conservar las cenizas en los cementerios. Y pagar un canon por ello, claro está.