La Iglesia Católica prohíbe a sus fieles esparcir cenizas de los difuntos o tenerlas en casa

El Papa Francisco sorprendió este martes con la publicación de una nueva instrucción sobre cómo conservar las cenizas de los difuntos tras su muerte, en la que prohíbe que se esparzan en la naturaleza o se guarden en casa, como mucha gente hace. Según el pontífice, los restos incinerados deben “mantenerse en un lugar sagrado”. En concreto, “en el cementerio o, si es el caso, en una iglesia o en un área especialmente dedicada a tal fin por la autoridad eclesiástica competente”. Y no hay más vuelta de hoja.
Eso es lo que dice la instrucción Ad resurgendum cum Christo (para resurgir con Cristo), redactada por la Congregación de la Doctrina de la Fe, y aprobada por el Papa en marzo de este año. El Vaticano justifica esta nueva normativa de la siguiente manera: “Enterrando los cuerpos de los fieles difuntos, la Iglesia confirma su fe en la resurrección de la carne, y pone de relieve la alta dignidad del cuerpo humano como parte integrante de la persona con la cual el cuerpo comparte la historia”, afirma el texto de la instrucción. Y añade: “No puede permitir, por lo tanto, actitudes y rituales que impliquen conceptos erróneos de la muerte, considerada como anulación definitiva de la persona, o como momento de fusión con la Madre naturaleza o con el universo, o como una etapa en el proceso de reencarnación, o como la liberación definitiva de la “prisión” del cuerpo”.
A pesar de ello, el Vaticano acepta la incineración tras la muerte. “No ve razones doctrinales para evitar esta práctica, ya que la cremación del cadáver no toca el alma y no impide a la omnipotencia divina resucitar el cuerpo y por lo tanto no contiene la negación objetiva de la doctrina cristiana sobre la inmortalidad del alma y la resurrección del cuerpo”, justifica. Pero establece una serie de condiciones sobre qué hacer después con las cenizas, algo sobre lo que no se había pronunciado hasta ahora.
Precisamente por eso, porque no existía ninguna norma canónica, el prefecto de la Congregación de la Doctrina de la Fe, el cardenal Gerhard Müller, justificó este martes la necesidad de establecer unas reglas ante el aumento significativo de personas que recurren a la incineración. Y las normas a partir de ahora, según el Vaticano, son claras: “No está permitida la conservación de las cenizas en el hogar”, dice la nueva instrucción de la Iglesia católica. Asimismo, “las cenizas no pueden ser divididas entre los diferentes núcleos familiares y se les debe asegurar respeto y condiciones adecuadas de conservación”.
Pero no sólo eso. Las restricciones también van más allá. “Para evitar cualquier malentendido panteísta, naturalista o nihilista, no sea permitida la dispersión de las cenizas en el aire, en la tierra o en el agua o en cualquier otra forma, o la conversión de las cenizas en recuerdos conmemorativos, en piezas de joyería o en otros artículos, teniendo en cuenta que para estas formas de proceder no se pueden invocar razones higiénicas, sociales o económicas que pueden motivar la opción de la cremación”, dice literalmente la instrucción vaticana.
Es decir, en la práctica significa que,a ojos de la Iglesia, no es cristiano arrojar las cenizas a ríos, mares o prados, ni tampoco guardarlas en urnas en el hogar. El Vaticano lo justifica con las siguientes razones: “La conservación de las cenizas en un lugar sagrado puede ayudar a reducir el riesgo de sustraer a los difuntos de la oración y el recuerdo de los familiares y de la comunidad cristiana. Así, además, se evita la posibilidad de olvido, falta de respeto y malos tratos, que pueden sobrevenir sobre todo una vez pasada la primera generación, así como prácticas inconvenientes o supersticiosas”, argumenta.
En definitiva, la única opción viable es conservar las cenizas en los cementerios. Y pagar un canon por ello, claro está.
Just wish to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your
post is simply cool and that i could think you’re an expert
on this subject. Well together with your permission allow me to clutch
your RSS feed to stay up to date with impending
post. Thanks a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.
Hi there, I found your web site via Google even as searching for a related subject, your site came up, it seems to be great.
I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just was alert to your blog via Google, and
located that it is truly informative. I am gonna be careful for brussels.
I’ll appreciate for those who proceed this in future.
Numerous other people can be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and I will be waiting for your next post thanks once again.
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your article seem to be running off the screen in Safari.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something
to do with internet browser compatibility but I
figured I’d post to let you know. The design and style look great though!
Hope you get the problem fixed soon. Cheers
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to
be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to
suggest you few interesting things or advice.
Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
I wish to read more things about it!
Unquestionably consider that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the internet the
simplest thing to consider of. I say to you, I
certainly get annoyed at the same time as other folks consider worries
that they just do not recognize about. You controlled to hit the
nail upon the highest as smartly as outlined out the entire thing without having side-effects
, people could take a signal. Will probably be again to get more.
Thanks
Article writing is also a excitement, if you be familiar with afterward you can write otherwise it is complex to write.
Heya i’m for the primary time here. I found this board
and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I
am hoping to give something again and aid others
such as you aided me.
Amazing things here. I’m very happy to peer your post.
Thanks so much and I am looking ahead to touch you.
Will you kindly drop me a mail?
I feel that is among the most important info for me.
And i am happy reading your article. However wanna commentary on some normal issues, The
web site taste is perfect, the articles is in point of fact great :
D. Excellent activity, cheers
Hi there! This post could not be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my good old room
mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him.
Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
Hi, yeah this article is genuinely pleasant and I have learned
lot of things from it concerning blogging.
thanks.
Useful information. Fortunate me I found your site unintentionally,
and I am stunned why this accident did not took place earlier!
I bookmarked it.
Good day! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to
give a quick shout out and tell you I truly enjoy reading through your blog posts.
Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same
topics? Thanks for your time!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew
of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was
hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like
this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
I really love your blog.. Great colors & theme.
Did you make this amazing site yourself? Please reply back as I’m looking to create my own personal
blog and would like to know where you got this from or what the theme is called.
Kudos!
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the page layout of your site?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people
could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet visitors, its really really pleasant paragraph on building up new
blog.
I used to be able to find good information from your blog articles.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact
was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you!
However, how could we communicate?
Excellent post. I used to be checking continuously this weblog
and I am inspired! Extremely useful information particularly
the ultimate phase I handle such info much.
I was looking for this certain info for a very lengthy time.
Thanks and good luck.
My family every time say that I am wasting my time here at web, however I
know I am getting experience everyday by reading thes good
articles.
I am really thankful to the owner of this web
site who has shared this fantastic paragraph at at this time.
Your way of explaining everything in this article is truly fastidious, all be able to effortlessly understand it, Thanks a lot.
Awesome article.
It’s an remarkable post in favor of all the web viewers;
they will take benefit from it I am sure.
I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area .
Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this site. Reading this info So i am glad to
show that I’ve a very just right uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed.
I so much surely will make sure to do not put out of your mind
this site and provides it a glance on a relentless basis.
I feel that is among the so much vital information for me.
And i’m glad reading your article. But wanna
commentary on some common issues, The website taste is
perfect, the articles is really great : D.
Just right process, cheers
Hiya! Quick question that’s entirely off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My site looks weird when viewing from my iphone4.
I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to resolve this issue.
If you have any suggestions, please share.
Thank you!
Hi there Dear, are you truly visiting this site
on a regular basis, if so then you will absolutely take
pleasant experience.
Hello to all, how is the whole thing, I think every
one is getting more from this web site, and your views are good in support
of new users.
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by
searching for business owner needs
I love what you guys tend to be up too. This type of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the superb works guys I’ve included you guys to my
personal blogroll.
Hi there, this weekend is fastidious in favor of me, since
this point in time i am reading this wonderful educational paragraph here at my house.
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post
is written by him as no one else know such detailed about
my difficulty. You’re wonderful! Thanks!
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is important and everything.
Nevertheless think of if you added some great visuals or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with images and clips, this site could undeniably be one of the very best in its niche.
Good blog!
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time
a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Cheers!
Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the net the simplest factor to keep in mind of.
I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people consider
concerns that they plainly do not realize about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and outlined out the entire thing
without having side effect , other people could take a signal.
Will likely be again to get more. Thanks
Aw, this was an exceptionally good post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to produce a top notch
article… but what can I say… I hesitate a lot and don’t seem to
get nearly anything done.
Nice blog here! Also your site loads up very fast!
What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Wonderful website. Lots of useful info here. I am sending it to
a few pals ans also sharing in delicious. And of course,
thank you for your effort!
Good respond in return of this matter with genuine arguments and explaining everything about that.
These are really great ideas in on the topic of blogging.
You have touched some pleasant things here.
Any way keep up wrinting.
Hey would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re utilizing?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I
must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.
Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a
honest price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!
I think this is one of the most significant info for me.
And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on some general things, The website style
is perfect, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
Hello there, You have done a fantastic job. I will certainly
digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m
sure they will be benefited from this site.
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme
of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appearance.
I must say that you’ve done a amazing job
with this. In addition, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Opera.
Outstanding Blog!
What’s up colleagues, good post and good urging commented here, I am genuinely enjoying by these.
This article gives clear idea for the new people of blogging, that really how to do blogging and
site-building.
Howdy! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering
which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting tired
of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and
I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be
awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
I think the admin of this website is really working hard for his
website, since here every stuff is quality based material.
Hi there Dear, are you genuinely visiting this web site regularly, if so afterward you will
definitely obtain nice experience.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This article posted at this website is in fact good.