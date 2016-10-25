Venezuela: oposición rechaza diálogo y busca juicio a Maduro

La oposición venezolana, cuyos máximos líder rehusaron un diálogo con el gobierno anunciado por el Vaticano, seguirá su estrategia para destituir al presidente Nicolás Maduro: el debate parlamentario de un “juicio político” y la protesta popular tras la suspensión del referendo revocatorio.
La Asamblea Nacional inició este martes una sesión sobre la “situación constitucional de la Presidencia”, en un ambiente caldeado por las fracturas que quedaron al descubierto en la coalición Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD), que controla el parlamento.
“En Venezuela no se ha iniciado ningún diálogo, la agenda de la MUD sigue intacta”, reiteró el ex candidato presidencial Henrique Capriles, al llamar a este martes a la protesta del miércoles y a estar “pendientes” de la “histórica” sesión parlamentaria.
Dirigentes de los tres principales partidos de la MUD, como Capriles, el jefe parlamentario Henry Ramos Allup, la esposa del encarcelado Leopoldo López, Lilian Tintori, entre otros, negaron la noche del lunes el inicio de un diálogo, que poco antes había anunciado el enviado del Vaticano, Emil Paul Tscherrig.
“Si unos quieren ir y otros no, es un fracaso. Tenemos que lograr que la (Mesa de la) Unidad entera tome la decisión y con mucha determinación sigamos presionado por todas la vías y logremos lo más importante: tener un proceso de votación para cambiar este país”, declaró Julio Borges, jefe de la bancada de la MUD.
Enterados por TV
Por primera vez desde 2014, delegados del gobierno y el secretario de la MUD, Jesús Torrealba, se reunieron el lunes y definieron “temas, metodología y cronograma” para instalar la mesa de diálogo el domingo en la isla Margarita (norte), según Tscherrig, nuncio apostólico en Argentina.
“El venezolano ha dejado de confiar en la palabra diálogo porque el gobierno se ha encargado de vaciarla en significado”, comentó escuetamente Torrealba, sin explicar las desaveniencias en la MUD.
Sin mencionar a Torrealba, Capriles y el resto de líderes de la MUD aseguraron haberse enterado por televisión de la reunión en Margarita.
CARACAS/Agencias
