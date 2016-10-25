Fecha de publicación: Martes 25 de octubre de 2016 -- 13:05

Venezuela: oposición rechaza diálogo y busca juicio a Maduro

El líder opositor venezolano Henrique Capriles. (Semana)

El líder opositor venezolano Henrique Capriles. (Semana)

La oposición venezolana, cuyos máximos líder rehusaron un diálogo con el gobierno anunciado por el Vaticano, seguirá su estrategia para destituir al presidente Nicolás Maduro: el debate parlamentario de un “juicio político” y la protesta popular tras la suspensión del referendo revocatorio.

La Asamblea Nacional inició este martes una sesión sobre la “situación constitucional de la Presidencia”, en un ambiente caldeado por las fracturas que quedaron al descubierto en la coalición Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD), que controla el parlamento.

“En Venezuela no se ha iniciado ningún diálogo, la agenda de la MUD sigue intacta”, reiteró el ex candidato presidencial Henrique Capriles, al llamar a este martes a la protesta del miércoles y a estar “pendientes” de la “histórica” sesión parlamentaria.

Dirigentes de los tres principales partidos de la MUD, como Capriles, el jefe parlamentario Henry Ramos Allup, la esposa del encarcelado Leopoldo López, Lilian Tintori, entre otros, negaron la noche del lunes el inicio de un diálogo, que poco antes había anunciado el enviado del Vaticano, Emil Paul Tscherrig.

“Si unos quieren ir y otros no, es un fracaso. Tenemos que lograr que la (Mesa de la) Unidad entera tome la decisión y con mucha determinación sigamos presionado por todas la vías y logremos lo más importante: tener un proceso de votación para cambiar este país”, declaró Julio Borges, jefe de la bancada de la MUD.

Enterados por TV

Por primera vez desde 2014, delegados del gobierno y el secretario de la MUD, Jesús Torrealba, se reunieron el lunes y definieron “temas, metodología y cronograma” para instalar la mesa de diálogo el domingo en la isla Margarita (norte), según Tscherrig, nuncio apostólico en Argentina.

“El venezolano ha dejado de confiar en la palabra diálogo porque el gobierno se ha encargado de vaciarla en significado”, comentó escuetamente Torrealba, sin explicar las desaveniencias en la MUD.

Sin mencionar a Torrealba, Capriles y el resto de líderes de la MUD aseguraron haberse enterado por televisión de la reunión en Margarita.

CARACAS/Agencias

57 comments on “Venezuela: oposición rechaza diálogo y busca juicio a Maduro

  1. My partner and I stumbled over here coming from a different page and
    thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you.

    Look forward to looking into your web page again.

    Responder

  4. Hey! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog.
    Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
    I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to start.
    Do you have any tips or suggestions? Thanks

    Responder

  10. I absolutely love your website.. Pleasant colors & theme.

    Did you make this website yourself? Please reply
    back as I’m attempting to create my own personal blog and would love to
    know where you got this from or just what the theme is named.
    Thanks!

    Responder

  12. Howdy are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to
    the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my
    own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  15. I am no longer positive where you are getting your info, however good
    topic. I must spend some time studying much more or working out more.
    Thank you for wonderful information I used to be searching
    for this information for my mission.

    Responder

  20. Hello! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog.
    Is it very hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
    I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where
    to start. Do you have any points or suggestions? Appreciate it

    Responder

  21. I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as
    with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it
    yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one these days.

    Responder

  23. This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post.
    Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

    Responder

  25. Awesome site you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any message boards that cover the same topics
    discussed in this article? I’d really love to be a part of
    online community where I can get responses from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest.
    If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
    Appreciate it!

    Responder

  26. A motivating discussion is worth comment. I do think that you
    ought to publish more on this topic, it might not be a taboo matter but usually people do not speak about such issues.
    To the next! Best wishes!!

    Responder

  27. You can certainly see your enthusiasm within the article you write.
    The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you
    who are not afraid to mention how they believe. Always go after your heart.

    Responder

  29. I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everyone else encountering issues with your site.
    It appears like some of the text within your posts are running off the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let me know if this
    is happening to them as well? This could be a issue with my web browser because I’ve had this happen before.
    Thanks

    Responder

  30. Just desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your post is just nice and i can assume you are an expert on this subject.
    Fine with your permission allow me to grab your feed to
    keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and
    please carry on the gratifying work.

    Responder

  31. Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google,
    and found that it’s really informative. I am gonna watch
    out for brussels. I will be grateful if you
    continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  33. I simply couldn’t go away your web site prior to suggesting
    that I really enjoyed the standard information a person provide to your guests?
    Is going to be again ceaselessly to check up on new posts

    Responder

  34. I don’t know if it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else encountering issues with your blog.

    It appears as though some of the written text on your posts
    are running off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if this is
    happening to them as well? This may be a problem with my browser because I’ve had
    this happen previously. Thanks

    Responder

  36. Somebody essentially lend a hand to make severely posts I’d state.
    This is the very first time I frequented your web page and so far?
    I surprised with the research you made to create this particular put
    up extraordinary. Great activity!

    Responder

  42. I’ve been exploring for a little for any high quality
    articles or weblog posts on this kind of space .
    Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this
    web site. Reading this information So i’m glad to convey that I’ve a very
    good uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed.
    I so much without a doubt will make sure to do not disregard this web site and give it a look regularly.

    Responder

  43. Hey there fantastic blog! Does running a blog such
    as this require a large amount of work? I’ve absolutely no knowledge of coding however I was hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
    Anyways, if you have any recommendations or tips for new blog
    owners please share. I understand this is off subject however I simply wanted to
    ask. Appreciate it!

    Responder

  44. Hi I am so thrilled I found your blog page, I really found you by error, while I was browsing on Bing for something
    else, Regardless I am here now and would just like
    to say thanks a lot for a tremendous post and a all round entertaining blog (I also
    love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the moment but I have saved
    it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be
    back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the superb work.

    Responder

  49. I used to be suggested this website through my cousin. I am no longer certain whether this submit is written by means of him as no one else realize such special approximately my trouble.

    You’re amazing! Thanks!

    Responder

  50. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
    The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.

    nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish
    be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further
    formerly again since exactly the same nearly
    very often inside case you shield this increase.

    Responder

  55. Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I
    find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something
    back and help others like you aided me.

    Responder

  56. Wonderful post but I was wanting to know if
    you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit more.
    Many thanks!

    Responder

  57. Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a 40
    foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views.

    I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>