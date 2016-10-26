Aprehenden al excomadante de las FFAA, Omar Salinas

La Fiscalía de La Paz determinó este miércoles la aprehensión del excomandante del Ejército Omar Salinas Ortuño acusado de incumplimiento de deberes y conducta antieconómica por el caso de la construcción de nueve puestos militares con recursos del programa Bolivia cambia, Evo cumple.
El Fiscal Ángelo Saravia indicó: “Los señores Omar Salinas y Winston Selis ha sido imputados por los delitos de incumpliendo de deberes y conducta antieconómica por la construcción de nueve cuarteles en diferentes puntos del país”.
Salinas esta aprehendido por ser la persona que firmó los contratos para la edificación de estas unidades militares, mientras que Selis era Director Administrativo Financiero del Ejército
El militar prestó su declaración por más de ocho horas ante la comisión de fiscales que investiga el caso del desvió de fondos en la construcción de cuarteles en zonas fronterizas con Perú y Argentina
La abogada de Salinas, María Eugenia Dorado, dijo que su defendido no firmó ningún contrato y que llegó al cargo en 2013 cuando las obras estaban en construcción y por tanto la imputación es injusta.
Antecedentes
El 12 de diciembre de 2013 fueron firmados los contratos para la construcción de los puestos militares en Ixiamas, Lino Echeverría, Cabo Juan, Gral. Luis Arce Pacheco, Gral. Filiberto Osorio, Gastón Velasco, Gral. Enrique Peñaranda, Gral. Candia Caballero y Cocos Lanza.
El contrato fue suscrito por el entonces comandante general del Ejército, Fernando Zeballos, con la empresa Asociación Accidental Integración del Chaco. Los nueve contratos debían ejecutarse en un plazo de 180 días luego de la orden de proceder.
Sin embargo, el 15 de diciembre de 2013, Zeballos fue relevado del cargo y en su lugar asumió el general Salinas Ortuño, quien tenía atribución de dejar sin efecto los contratos o continuar la construcción de los puestos militares.
Días después Salinas Ortuño decidió continuar con la fase de ejecución, en diciembre emitió nueve minutas de instrucción y dispuso que se pague el anticipo de 20 por ciento para el inicio de obras. Para hacer efectivo el desembolso, el 27 de diciembre de 2013 Salinas y el coronel Winston Celis Guevara, director Administrativo del Ejército, firmaron cheques intransferibles a nombre de la Asociación Accidental Integración del Chaco.
LA PAZ/Fides
