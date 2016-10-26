Empezó la Toma de Venezuela: miles salen a las calles contra Maduro

La oposición venezolana se moviliza en varias ciudades, en una demostración de fuerza tras el duro golpe recibido por la suspensión del proceso de referendo revocatorio que impulsa contra el presidente Nicolás Maduro, que ha elevado la crispación política.
En Caracas, donde se espera que se verifiquen las mayores protestas, centenares de personas ya empezaron a concentrarse en siete puntos de donde marcharán hacia la autopista Francisco Fajardo (este).
“Nos secuestraron el derecho. Eso es lo que estamos reclamando hoy en toda Venezuela, el retorno a la democracia”, afirmó el secretario de la coalición Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD), Jesús Torrealba.
Varios comercios del este de la capital permanecen cerrados, mientras que 10 estaciones del metro de la ciudad fueron clausuradas “en resguardo de los usuarios”, según la empresa administradora.
La denominada Toma de Venezuela ocurre en el que debía ser el primero de tres días para la recolección de cuatro millones de firmas (20% del padrón electoral), último paso antes del llamado a referendo. Al cumplir ese requisito, la oposición quería evidenciar el mayoritario rechazo al gobierno.
Pero el proceso fue suspendido la semana pasada por tribunales penales regionales, que acogieron denuncias de fraude del oficialismo en una primera etapa de recolección de firmas.
Gobierno y oposición, que se acusan mutuamente de “golpismo”, exploran al mismo tiempo la posibilidad de un diálogo con facilitación del Vaticano, en medio de una aguda crisis económica que se traduce en escasez de alimentos y medicinas y una inflación calculada por el FMI en 475% para este año.
Tomado de Infobae
