Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 26 de octubre de 2016 -- 18:02

La oposición venezolana llama a una huelga y toma distancia del “diálogo nacional”

La toma de Venezuela. (Etc)

Las manifestaciones de este miércoles, la huelga del viernes y la marcha del 3 de noviembre hacia el Palacio Miraflores ponen en evidencia el endurecimiento de la oposición ante la convocatoria de un enviado del papa Francisco a Venezuela para reunir en un “diálogo nacional” a representantes del oficialismo y la oposición el próximo domingo en la isla Maragarita.

Este miércoles el ex candidato presidencial Henrique Capriles aseguró que la MUD no acudirá a esa instancia de diálogo y condicionó cualquier negociación a la realización del referendo. Sin embargo, hay disidencias en la oposición sobre la conveniencia o no de abrir el diálogo, promovido por la Unasur y bendecido por el papa Francisco.

Las calles de Carcas y de otras grandes ciudades venezolanas se colmaron de manifestantes que pidieron la salida de maduro del poder. La prensa local no reportó incidentes de importancia en esta tensa jornada de marchas y contramarchas, con la excepción de la versión online de El Nacional, que informó acerca de la detención de 39 personas en distintos puntos del país.

En una de esas demostraciones, en Caracas, el secretario ejecutivo de la MUD, Jesús Torrealba, anunció los próximos pasos del antichavismo para forzar a Maduro a “retomar el orden constitucional”.

“Convocamos a una huelga general el próximo viernes; todo el mundo en sus casas”, dijo Torrealba. Añadió que el 3 de noviembre se hará una nueva marcha, esta vez hacia el Palacio Miraflores, la sede del gobierno, salvo que el gobierno decida reactivar el referendo revocatorio.

Maduro reaccionó desde su propia tribuna, montada frente a la sede del Ejecutivo. “Llamo al trabajo, y con el trabajo a derrotar aquellos que quieren hacerle daño a nuestra patria, aquellos que quieren llenarnos de violencia, a aquellos que quieren llevar a la patria a una desestabilización”, replicó.

Los opositores “están borrachos, están desesperados y han recibido la instrucción del norte de acabar con la revolución bolivariana como sea. (Barack) Obama se va y quiere destruir a Venezuela antes de irse”, disparó Maduro.

La oposición también ataca al gobierno desde la Asamblea Nacional (AN, Parlamento), donde tiene mayoría y abrió este martes un procedimiento parlamentario para determinar la responsabilidad de Maduro en la crisis. También convocó al presidente para que ejerza su defensa ante los legisladores.
Además, los adversarios del gobierno faltaron a una sesión del Consejo de Defensa de la Nación (Codena) convocada por Maduro para evaluar los escenarios posibles de un “diálogo nacional”.

CARACAS/Agencias

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>