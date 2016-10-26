Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 26 de octubre de 2016 -- 17:26

La UPEA bloqueará el 27 de octubre contra Chapetón

Ingreso a la UPEA. (Wiki)

Ingreso a la UPEA. (Wiki)

La Universidad Pública de El Alto (UPEA) determinó iniciar movilizaciones contra la alcaldesa Soledad Chapetón a partir del jueves 27 de octubre exigiendo que cumpla sus compromisos con el centro educativo. El primer acto de protesta será el bloqueo de las calles aledañas al campus central de centro de educación superior.

Mediante el instructivo el Rector de la UPEA, Felipe Paucara Condori y el ejecutivo de la Federación Universitaria Local (FUL) Daniel Guzmán Tambo indican que “debido al incumplimiento de las demandas” por parte de la Alcaldesa se ha determinado un “bloqueo general”.

La nota indica que deben participar todos los sectores de la universidad alteña de acuerdo a lo resuelto por el consejo universitario.

El corte de vías comenzará – según el instructivo- a las 00.00 del 27 de octubre y deberá mantenerse 24 horas, tampoco indica cuales son los compromisos asumidos por Chapetón que fueron incumplidos.

Los puntos de bloqueo estarán ubicados en las avenidas Sucre “A” y “B”, Juan Pablo Segundo y 16 de Julio.

El rectorado de la UPEA y la FUL están alineados con el Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS).

En las pasadas semanas los docentes del centro de estudios mantuvieron un paro de labores por la falta de pago de sueldos.

14856069_1872197993008335_546712995734293145_o 14608950_1872197976341670_8631257422478900529_o

EL ALTO/Fides

