Morales garantiza mercado para el gas y pide a petroleras acelerar inversiones en Bolivia

El presidente Evo Morales garantizó el miércoles el mercado para la venta de gas boliviano y pidió a las petroleras extranjeras, que prestan sus servicios en ese campo, acelerar las inversiones en exploración y explotación de ese energético por la creciente demanda.
El Jefe de Estado realizó ese pedido durante su intervención en un acto en el que la estatal Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos y el consorcio Repsol suscribieron un contrato de ampliación de operaciones en el bloque Caipipendi, al sur de Bolivia.
“Quiero decirles a los que acompañan estas inversiones como Repsol y otras empresas que hay que acelerar la inversión para exploración y explotación. Estoy seguro que el mercado interno va a seguir creciendo”, manifestó.
El Mandatario dijo que Bolivia necesita más gas, no sólo para garantizar el mercado externo e interno, sino para la industrialización de ese recurso y la generación de energía eléctrica.
Morales dijo que, en cinco años, sólo la demanda interna, se incrementó de unos 10 MMmcd (millones de metros cúbicos por día) a 15 MMmcd, y recordó que para las plantas de industrialización se requerirá al menos 1.000 MMmcd.
“Lo que nos falta es como tener más gas y no solamente necesitamos ahora gasa para exportar, no solamente para cumplir nuestros acuerdos y ampliar nuestros acuerdos, sino también para neutras plantas”, urgió el Presidente.
Por otra parte, el Jefe de Estado boliviano resaltó las inversiones realizadas por la empresa española Repsol, que junto a las petroleras PAE y Shell, a la fecha, acompañaron el crecimiento del país, sin descartar nuevas proyecciones en el sector hidrocarburífero.
“Estoy seguro compañeros que Repsol como siempre con esa confianza, desde que trabajamos conjuntamente. Estamos cumpliendo en acompañar estas inversiones y desde este año se va a empezar esta inversión de cerca de 1000 millones de dólares”, sostuvo.
Aseguró que con esas inversiones Bolivia continuará creciendo, hecho que convertirá al país en un modelo de administración de sus recursos.
TARIJA/Tomado de ABI
