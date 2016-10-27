Alerta por vientos para cuatro departamentos

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Senamhi) lanzó una alerta de nivel naranja por vientos moderados a fuetes, para este jueves y viernes, para cuatro departamentos del país: Santa Cruz, Beni, Pando y La Paz.
“Se pronostica vientos moderados a temporalmente fuertes de dirección sudeste con intensidades entre 40 a 90 km/h. a ocurrir desde la mañana del día jueves 27 hasta la mañana del día viernes 28 del mes en curso”, dice parte de comunicado.
Las provincias afectadas en Santa Cruz serán: Cordillera, Busch, Sandoval, Chiquitos, Ibáñez, Florida, Caballero, Warnes, Ichilo, Santiesteban, Sara, Guarayos, Ñuflo de Chávez y Velasco.
En Beni serán las provincias: Marbán, Cercado, Moxos, Yacuma, Ballivián, Iténez y Mamoré.
En Pando provincias: Madre de Dios, Manuripi y N. Suarez, y en La Paz la provincia afectada será Iturralde.
LA PAZ/Fides
