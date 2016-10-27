Fecha de publicación: Jueves 27 de octubre de 2016 -- 12:22

Alerta por vientos para cuatro departamentos

Vientos moderados a fuertes para este jueves y viernes. (Foto referencial)

Vientos moderados a fuertes para este jueves y viernes. (Foto referencial)

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Senamhi) lanzó una alerta de nivel naranja por vientos moderados a fuetes, para este jueves y viernes, para cuatro departamentos del país: Santa Cruz, Beni, Pando y La Paz.

“Se pronostica vientos moderados a temporalmente fuertes de dirección sudeste con intensidades entre 40 a 90 km/h. a ocurrir desde la mañana del día jueves 27 hasta la mañana del día viernes 28 del mes en curso”, dice parte de comunicado.

Las provincias afectadas en Santa Cruz serán: Cordillera, Busch, Sandoval, Chiquitos, Ibáñez, Florida, Caballero, Warnes, Ichilo, Santiesteban, Sara, Guarayos, Ñuflo de Chávez y Velasco.

En Beni serán las provincias: Marbán, Cercado, Moxos, Yacuma, Ballivián, Iténez y Mamoré.

En Pando provincias: Madre de Dios, Manuripi y N. Suarez, y en La Paz la provincia afectada será Iturralde.

LA PAZ/Fides

13 comments on “Alerta por vientos para cuatro departamentos

  1. Greetings, I do think your blog might be having browser compatibility problems.
    Whenever I take a look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine however,
    if opening in IE, it has some overlapping issues.
    I merely wanted to provide you with a quick
    heads up! Besides that, great website!

    Responder

  3. I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your web site. Do you ever
    run into any web browser compatibility issues? A handful of my
    blog visitors have complained about my website not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera.
    Do you have any tips to help fix this issue?

    Responder

  5. Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of.
    I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people think about worries
    that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail
    upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without
    having side-effects , people can take a signal. Will likely be back
    to get more. Thanks

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>