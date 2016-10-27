BID entrega crédito por $us 77,3 millones para saneamiento del lago Titicaca

El Gobierno y el Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo (BID) firmaron el jueves un contrato por 77,3 millones de dólares para ejecutar el proyecto de saneamiento del lago Titicaca, adicionalmente la Unión Europea (UE) donó al país andino amazónico más de 8 millones de dólares para similar tarea.
La firma del contrato estuvo a cargo del ministro de Planificación del Desarrollo, René Orellana, y el representante del BID en Bolivia, Alejandro Melandri.
El presidente Evo Morales, quien participó en ese acto que se desarrolló en Palacio Quemado, dijo que si las personas no cambian sus hábitos por más inversión económica que se garantice no se podrá reducir la contaminación, y más bien irá en aumento.
“Al margen de inversión, de gestión, también es nuestra responsabilidad, de todos, no sólo alcaldes concejales, diputados, asambleístas también como dirigentes sindicales y población, que consiste en educación”, señaló.
Por su parte, la ministra de Medioambiente y Agua, Alexandra Moreira, explicó que el proyecto de saneamiento del lago Titicaca tiene como objetivo de contribuir a descontaminar la cuenca Katari mediante una gestión integral que contempla saneamiento, tratamiento de aguas residuales, como también de residuos sólidos y apoyo sostenible de servicios.
A su turno, Melandri señaló que el Titicaca no sólo es valioso para el turismo por su belleza, sino, principalmente, porque es una “fuente de vida” y de desarrollo para miles de personas.
El representante del organismo internacional expresó su satisfacción por contribuir al desarrollo del país mediante el proyecto de saneamiento del lago sagrado, que -dijo- considerará también la ampliación del sistema de alcantarillado.
El jefe de Estado mencionó que es importante el aporte de los organismos internacionales, que en la actualidad confían en la situación económica del país, que mejoró bastante y va en crecimiento pese a la baja del precio internacional del petróleo.
Recordó que en anteriores gobierno, el BID y otras entidades prestaban anualmente a Bolivia unos 60 millones de dólares, en cambio en la actualidad el país recibe créditos de hasta 600 millones de dólares.
LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI
