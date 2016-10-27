Cancillería reclama a Chile y pide resarcir perdidas al comercio exterior

La Cancillería de Bolivia expresó este jueves su reclamo al gobierno de Chile y le exigió resarcir las pérdidas económicas al comercio boliviano por los paros de los trabajadores de la aduana y de los puertos.
“Existirá nuevamente una grave afectación al comercio exterior boliviano, por causas completamente ajenas a Bolivia y como consecuencia de la falta de capacidad del gobierno chileno de garantizar el cumplimiento de sus compromisos internacionales con el Estado Plurinacional de Bolivia y de atender las demandas de sus trabajadores”, indica la nota de prensa de la Cancillería.
La semana pasada, trabajadores de la aduana de Chile realizaron un paro de 48 horas, que según información de los camioneros afecto a dos mil de sus afiliados. La medida de los aduaneros chilenos se reactivó el miércoles y durará hasta el viernes.
“Ante la falta de atención de las demandas de los trabajadores chilenos, la Agrupaciónn Nacional de Empleados Fiscales (ANEF) efectivizó un nuevo paro de 72 horas los días 26, 27 y 28 de octubre, lo que vulnera nuevamente el derecho de Bolivia al más amplio y libre tránsito por territorio chileno para toda clase de carga, en todo tiempo y sin excepción alguna, tal como lo establece el Tratado de 1904, la Convención de Tránsito de 1937 y otros instrumentos posteriores”, dice el comunicado.
Según estudios de la Comisión Económica para América Latina (Cepal), Chile concentra el 46 por ciento de todos los paros de Latinoamérica, afectando de esta forma directamente a Bolivia.
LA PAZ/Fides
