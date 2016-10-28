Bolívar asegura la punta a costa de San José

San José sigue sin encontrar la receta del triunfo, este jueves por la noche cayó ante Bolívar por la mínima diferencia (0-2) en el estadio Jesús Bermúdez y con esta segunda caída consecutiva sigue enganchado con el penúltimo lugar en la tabla del torneo Apertura, que tiene a los celestes como líderes.
Después de un primer tiempo aceptable, con ocasiones de gol y colocando en apuros al rival, el elenco orureño fue sorprendido en el inicio del complemento y cerca del final. San José no pudo levantarse y resignó unidades valiosas en condición de local. Con esta derrota crece la preocupación porque está en zona de descenso indirecto.
En su regreso como titular, el mediocampista Rudy Cardozo convirtió el 1-0, a los 48´, con un zurdazo colocando la pelota cerca del ángulo, aprovechando el avance ofensivo y un balón que le llegó a sus píes para resolver esta acción ante una defensa que descuido al futbolista tarijeño.
Entre el primero y el segundo tanto de los bolivaristas hubo un lapso de tiempo en el cual ambos equipos trataban de cumplir sus objetivos sin fortuna hasta que ocurrió un error del arquero Carlos Franco, quien dejó la pelota a disposición del contrario. Un saque de meta corto le quedó a los celestes, quienes retomaron de inmediato el ataque a través de Erwin Saavedra y éste cedió un pase para Leandro Maygua, el volante definió con la izquierda (2-0) a los 80´.
El elenco de la “V” azulada estaba afinando la puntería en el primer tiempo con un par de disparos que exigieron al guardameta Diego Zamora. Gabriel Ríos quiso sorprender con un disparo desde el costado, pero el golero pudo manosear en 16 minutos.
Los santos actuaron bien cuando tuvieron el espacio y la pelota, Luis Alí fue uno de los jugadores que causó problemas. En el minuto 37 probó con un disparo de zurda enviando la pelota al ángulo superior y Zamora colocó la mano a tiempo para salvar su pórtico.
Frente a estos ataques, los bolivaristas tenían un juego mejor articulado con pases que brindaban una conexión fuerte. Pasando la pelota por los píes de Maygua, Cardozo y Juan Carlos Arce pudieron trasladar el peligro al área del frente. En esos momentos de control, faltó alinear la mira para marcar más goles.
En la etapa complementaria, San José estaba jugando con una desesperación sobre la cabeza que le impedía tener la frialdad para definir las situaciones de gol y por este motivo falló una oportunidad debajo del arco cuando la diferencia era de apenas un tanto.
Bolívar defendió su condición de líder con una victoria oportuna cuando tenía a The Strongest asomándose. La Academia tiene 27 puntos y con este triunfo mantiene a tres la distancia ante los atigrados en un momento en el cual no estaba permitidas las fallas, ya que este domingo estos clubes paceños protagonizarán un nuevo clásico.
ORURO/APG
