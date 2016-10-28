La UIF: El lavado de dinero se incrementa mediante la compra y venta de inmuebles

La Unidad de Investigación Financiera (UIF) de la Autoridad de Supervisión del Sistema Financiero (ASFI) dio a conocer la mañana de este viernes, que los mayores casos de lavado de dinero se dan en evasión tributaria, Actos de corrupción además de la compra y venta de bienes inmuebles.
“Últimamente ha estado creciendo el lavado de dinero mediante la construcción, venta y compra de bienes inmuebles, de automóviles y de metales y piedras preciosas”, explicó Alejandro Taboada, Director del UIF.
La autoridad dijo que hubo un incremento de las denuncias de lavado de dinero y activos, mientras en 2015 hubo 700 denuncias hasta octubre de 2016 se investigan 900.
Taboada dijo que los lugares donde la actividad de “lavado” es permanente es en los departamentos de La Paz, Cochabamba y Santa Cruz.
El funcionario recordó que Bolivia continúa en la lista blanca del Grupo de Acción Financiera Internacional (GAFI) que es la responsable de monitorear a países por lavado de dinero y financiamiento al terrorismo. Bolivia ingreso a esa nomina desde 2013.
