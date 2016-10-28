Fecha de publicación: Viernes 28 de octubre de 2016 -- 19:40

Tres años de cárcel para exfuncionario del SIN

Tres años de cárcel para exfuncionario del SIN. (Foto referencial)

Tres años de cárcel para exfuncionario del SIN. (Foto referencial)

La Juez 1ro de Instrucción Anticorrupción y Violencia contra la Mujer de la ciudad de Santa Cruz, Albania Caballero, sentenció el jueves al exservidor público del Servicio de Impuestos Nacionales (SIN), Alex Menacho Vargas, a tres años de privación de libertad en el centro de rehabilitación Palmasola por los delitos de incumplimiento de deberes y supresión y destrucción de documentos.

En una audiencia de medidas cautelares el ex empleado se acogió a un proceso abreviado y se declaró culpable de los delitos contenidos en la imputación, según una nota de prensa.

Menacho ingresó de manera anómala a las oficinas de la Distrital del SIN en Santa Cruz e intentó burlar el control policial el domingo 2 de octubre aduciendo que intentaba sacar una caja que contenía basura. Sin embargo, los filtros de seguridad de la Administración Tributaria evitaron la salida de la caja la cual fue puesta en custodia.

El 3 de octubre, el gerente Distrital I del SIN en Santa Cruz, Eduardo Garcés Cáceres, junto a policías, procedieron a la aprehensión de Menacho –del Departamento de Fiscalización y Verificación Externa– quien fue encontrado en flagrancia sacando ilegalmente la caja de cartón con archivos de contribuyentes, Resoluciones Determinativas originales, Vistas de Cargo y otros legajos, es decir documentos de uso interno y exclusivo de la Administración Tributaria.

“No se tolerará ningún acto de corrupción dentro de Impuestos Nacionales”, sostuvo el Presidente Ejecutivo del SIN, Mario Cazón Morales, quien además recordó que uno de los pilares estratégicos de la actual gestión es la política de cero tolerancia a la corrupción.

El SIN a través de su página web www.impuestos.gob.bo, puso a disposición de los contribuyentes y ciudadanía en general el Sistema de Denuncias y Seguimientos (SDS) que permite recibir en línea y desde cualquier punto del país denuncias por actos de corrupción, hechos irregulares, abuso de autoridad o malos tratos que pudieran realizar los servidores públicos de la Administración Tributaria.

LA PAZ/Fides con información del SIN

