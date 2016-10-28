Venezuela es el centro de discusión de la Cumbre Iberoamericana

La crisis política y económica en Venezuela está en la mira de los 22 países asistentes a la XXV Cumbre Iberoamericana que arrancó este viernes en Cartagena, Colombia, donde el mandatario Nicolás Maduro ha confirmado su participación al encuentro de presidentes este sábado.
Según las fuentes consultadas, varias delegaciones aprovecharon la reunión a nivel ministerial para expresar su preocupación por Venezuela e hicieron hincapié en la necesidad de que esta se resuelva mediante el diálogo que debería comenzar el martes entre el Gobierno y la oposición.
La presencia de Maduro no estaba prevista en la cumbre, donde la delegación venezolana estaba encabezada por el viceministro de América Latina y el Caribe, Alexander Gabriel Yánez Deleuze. Sin embargo, a última hora la organización de la Cumbre recibió la notificación de la asistencia de Maduro a la reunión, que tiene como tema “Juventud, Emprendimiento y Educación” pero en la cual han empezado a aflorar asuntos políticos de la región.
La participación del mandatario venezolano se produce en un momento de tensión en su país, donde la oposición convocó para este viernes a un paro general de 12 horas.
En esta Cumbre, en la reunión de cancilleres, también se emitió un comunicado especial para apoyar el proceso de Paz en Colombia, tras una propuesta conjunta de México, España y Chile.
En la apertura de la sesión de ministros de Exteriores, la canciller mexicana Claudia Ruiz Massieu, comunicó al resto de funcionarios que los tres países desean añadir un comunicado especial que se sumará a la declaración final.
Tras la reunión de jefes de la diplomacia iberoamericana, la declaración pasará a los presidentes y jefes de Estado, quienes la refrendarán junto a una serie de comunicados especiales de diversa índole entre los que se encontraría la propuesta de México, Chile y España.
Además, está previsto que dentro de esas comunicaciones especiales se haga referencia, como es habitual, a la situación de las Islas Malvinas, por pedido de Argentina, al fin del bloqueo de Estados Unidos a Cuba, a sugerencia de la isla caribeña, y, por primera vez, a la contienda por Gibraltar, bajo propuesta de España.
“Todos nosotros hemos seguido con mucha atención y con un profundo sentimiento de solidaridad el proceso de paz en Colombia, un país que está empeñado en alcanzar, bajo el liderazgo del presidente Juan Manuel Santos, esa paz tan añorada tras 52 años de conflicto armado”, dijo Ruiz Massieu.
Guatemala será sede en 2018
A expensas de la decisión de los mandatarios en la sesión de mañana, se aprobó la candidatura de Guatemala para acoger la 26 Cumbre Iberoamericana de 2018, que según adelantó su canciller, se celebraría en la ciudad guatemalteca de Antigua.
CARTAGENA DE INDIAS, COLOMBIA/Agencias
