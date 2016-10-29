Fecha de publicación: Sábado 29 de octubre de 2016 -- 12:11

Exportadores cruceños recomiendan buscar puertos alternos

Camiones bolivianos varados en la frontera con Chile. (APG Archivo)

Camiones bolivianos varados en la frontera con Chile. (APG Archivo)

Ante los constantes paros en los puertos chilenos que concentran más del 80 por ciento de la carga boliviana de ingreso y salida a alta mar, los exportadores cruceños recomiendan mirar otras alternativas como es caso de la salida al atlántico por Puerto Bush, a través de la hidrovía Paraguay – Paraná o el Puerto de Ilo en Perú.

El gerente técnico de la Cámara de Exportadores de Santa Cruz, Rafael Rivas, sugirió elaborar un estudio de costos comparativos en la logística que se debe desplegar para ambos casos.

“Hacer un análisis de lo que nosotros denominamos las cadenas logísticas, entonces siempre para elegir una alternativa vemos toda la cadena es decir desde el punto de origen, donde se carga la mercancía, hasta el punto final: el costo, el tiempo, la calidad de servicio en la parte terrestre, los puertos qué costos tienen, qué tipo de servicio, la frecuencia de naves que atracan ese tiempo, los tiempos que demoran, cuántos destinos pueden cumplir, la suma de costos en tiempo nos va dar la opción de poder elegir una de las alternativas, entonces siempre se evalúa varias cadenas y se elige la más económica para el producto boliviano”, dijo.

Explicó que no solo se tiene que ver el costo del puerto como tal sino se tiene que ver todos los costos asociados.

Por su parte el presidente de la Cámara de Transporte Pesado del Oriente, Erlan Melgar, lamentó que los transportistas sean maltratados y sufran múltiples perjuicios por el accionar de autoridades chilenas.

“Ha hecho entrever una problemática real de perjuicio real que venimos sufriendo y atravesando nosotros como sector”, indicó.

SANTA CRUZ/Fides

, , ,
32 comments on “Exportadores cruceños recomiendan buscar puertos alternos

  1. Awesome website you have here but I was wondering
    if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics talked about in this article?

    I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get opinions from other knowledgeable individuals
    that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
    Bless you!

    Responder

  4. Wow, awesome weblog layout! How long have you been running a blog for?
    you make running a blog look easy. The entire glance of your website is wonderful, as neatly as the content!

    Responder

  5. Hello! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d
    ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest
    authoring a blog article or vice-versa? My blog addresses a lot of the
    same topics as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other.
    If you happen to be interested feel free to send
    me an email. I look forward to hearing from you! Fantastic blog by the way!

    Responder

  9. Good day very nice web site!! Man .. Beautiful ..
    Superb .. I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally?
    I am happy to seek out so many useful info here in the put up,
    we want develop extra techniques in this regard, thank
    you for sharing. . . . . .

    Responder

  10. Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the web the
    simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while
    people think about worries that they plainly do not know about.
    You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing
    without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more.
    Thanks

    Responder

  11. Having read this I believed it was really enlightening.
    I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this short
    article together. I once again find myself personally spending a significant amount of time both reading and posting comments.
    But so what, it was still worthwhile!

    Responder

  14. Hey there! Quick question that’s completely off topic.
    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
    My weblog looks weird when browsing from my iphone4.
    I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able
    to resolve this problem. If you have any suggestions, please share.

    Cheers!

    Responder

  20. Good day! This post could not be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate!
    He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this write-up to him.

    Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!

    Responder

  23. I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles
    or blog posts on this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I
    finally stumbled upon this website. Reading this info So i’m glad to convey that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I found out
    just what I needed. I so much definitely will make certain to don?t forget this website and provides it a look on a continuing basis.

    Responder

  27. My brother suggested I might like this website.
    He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not
    imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

    Responder

  28. Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I in finding It truly
    useful & it helped me out much. I’m hoping to give one
    thing again and help others like you helped me.

    Responder

  29. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
    You definitely know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just
    posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something informative
    to read?

    Responder

  30. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this fantastic blog!
    I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my
    Google account. I look forward to new updates and will share this blog with my Facebook
    group. Talk soon!

    Responder

  32. Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog.

    Is it very difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but
    I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about creating my
    own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you
    have any tips or suggestions? With thanks

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>