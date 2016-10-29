Exportadores cruceños recomiendan buscar puertos alternos

Ante los constantes paros en los puertos chilenos que concentran más del 80 por ciento de la carga boliviana de ingreso y salida a alta mar, los exportadores cruceños recomiendan mirar otras alternativas como es caso de la salida al atlántico por Puerto Bush, a través de la hidrovía Paraguay – Paraná o el Puerto de Ilo en Perú.
El gerente técnico de la Cámara de Exportadores de Santa Cruz, Rafael Rivas, sugirió elaborar un estudio de costos comparativos en la logística que se debe desplegar para ambos casos.
“Hacer un análisis de lo que nosotros denominamos las cadenas logísticas, entonces siempre para elegir una alternativa vemos toda la cadena es decir desde el punto de origen, donde se carga la mercancía, hasta el punto final: el costo, el tiempo, la calidad de servicio en la parte terrestre, los puertos qué costos tienen, qué tipo de servicio, la frecuencia de naves que atracan ese tiempo, los tiempos que demoran, cuántos destinos pueden cumplir, la suma de costos en tiempo nos va dar la opción de poder elegir una de las alternativas, entonces siempre se evalúa varias cadenas y se elige la más económica para el producto boliviano”, dijo.
Explicó que no solo se tiene que ver el costo del puerto como tal sino se tiene que ver todos los costos asociados.
Por su parte el presidente de la Cámara de Transporte Pesado del Oriente, Erlan Melgar, lamentó que los transportistas sean maltratados y sufran múltiples perjuicios por el accionar de autoridades chilenas.
“Ha hecho entrever una problemática real de perjuicio real que venimos sufriendo y atravesando nosotros como sector”, indicó.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
