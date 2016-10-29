Trabajadores estatales de Chile analizarán de continuar con sus paros el 4 de noviembre

El presidente de la Asociación de Empleados Fiscales (ANEF) de Chile, Raúl de La Puente, explicó que las 15 organizaciones del sector público analizarán la continuación del paro a partir de 4 de noviembre y determinarán el tiempo de la medida.
“Nosotros el miércoles vamos a evaluar lo que vamos a hacer a continuación, porque el día viernes también vamos a evaluar en la marcha contra el sistema de AFP, que ha llamado a paralizar. Lo vamos a evaluar las 15 organizaciones del sector público, que han actuado unidas y eso es muy rescatable también”, aseguró.
Los trabajares estatales chilenos mantienen un conflicto por el cambio de sistema de jubilación y esto afecta a Bolivia, porque el gremio de los empleados de aduana y de puertos son parte de este movimiento.
En las últimas dos semanas los trabajadores estatales transandinos han paralizado en dos oportunidades sus tareas sumado cinco días de huelga lo que perjudicó de forma directa a los transportistas bolivianos, que estiman una pérdida de 250 mil dólares por día.
Decenas de transportistas de carga internacional protestaron el jueves en el consulado de Chile de La Paz, en rechazo al paro de los funcionarios públicos de ese país, que perjudica el libre tránsito de las exportaciones e importaciones bolivianas. Según el presidente de la Cámara de Transporte Pesado de la ciudad de El Alto, Gustavo Rivadeneira, más de 1.500 camiones se verán perjudicados.
SANTIAGO DE CHILE/Fides y Agencias
I am really impressed with your writing skills and also
with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare
to see a nice blog like this one nowadays.
Article writing is also a fun, if you be familiar with afterward
you can write otherwise it is complex to write.
Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after looking at some
of the articles I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m certainly happy
I found it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back regularly!
I blog frequently and I truly appreciate your information. The
article has truly peaked my interest. I will bookmark your site and keep checking for new information about once a week.
I opted in for your Feed too.
No matter if some one searches for his essential thing, therefore he/she desires to be available that in detail, so that thing is maintained over
here.
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to
do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you
know. The design and style look great though! Hope you get the
problem fixed soon. Cheers
Howdy very nice blog!! Guy .. Beautiful ..
Amazing .. I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds also?
I am glad to search out a lot of useful info here within the put up, we’d like work out extra techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
If you are going for best contents like me, simply visit this site all
the time since it provides quality contents, thanks
My relatives every time say that I am killing my time here at web, however I know I am getting know-how all the time by reading such
fastidious content.
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative.
I am going to watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you continue this in future.
A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
As the admin of this web page is working, no question very soon it will
be renowned, due to its feature contents.
First of all I would like to say fantastic blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your mind before writing.
I have had a difficult time clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out there.
I truly do take pleasure in writing however it just seems
like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally wasted just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or tips?
Many thanks!
Hi there, I do believe your site could be having internet browser compatibility problems.
Whenever I take a look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in IE, it has some overlapping issues.
I merely wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other than that, great site!
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem together with your website in internet explorer, would check this?
IE still is the market leader and a huge section of other people will miss your great
writing due to this problem.
Helpful information. Lucky me I found your site accidentally, and I’m shocked
why this coincidence did not happened in advance! I bookmarked
it.