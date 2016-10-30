Nuevamente se suspende la audiencia de Salinas y Celis

La audiencia de medidas cautelares del excomandante de las Fuerzas Armadas, general Omar Salinas, y del exdirector administrativo y financiero del Ejército, coronel Winston Celis, fue suspendida este domingo por la excusa del juez Quinto de Instrucción en lo Penal, Juan Carlos Montalbán.
Los dos militares están en celdas judiciales desde el pasado miércoles, por requerimiento del Ministerio Público que los imputo por los delitos de daño económico al Estado e incumplimiento de deberes.
El fiscal del caso Ángelo Saravia dijo que la audiencia estaba convocada para las 10:00 y aunque se presentaron las partes involucradas, el juez determinó por suspender para luego remitir el caso a los juzgados de El Alto.
“Lamentablemente el general Salinas se presentó con otro abogado (de apellido Aranibar) quien tendría pendiente algún proceso penal con el actual juez (Montalbán) por eso es que se (excusó) y tuvo que suspender la audiencia”, agregó el abogado Boris Espinoza, defensor de Celis.
Saravia afirmó que ahora el cuaderno de investigaciones será remitido a El Alto y se espera que en un plazo de 24 horas una autoridad llamada por ley vuelva a convocar a una nueva hora de audiencia cautelar.
El pasado viernes, la juez Cinthia Delgadillo también se excusó y suspendió la audiencia cautelar de ambos implicados porque tendría un proceso penal contra Ricardo Maldonado, quien entonces se presentó como abogado defensor de Celis.
