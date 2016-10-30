Fecha de publicación: Domingo 30 de octubre de 2016 -- 19:56

Un clásico empatado y empapado

El clásico paceño. (APG)

El clásico paceño. (APG)

Los planteles de The Strongest y Bolívar empataron a un gol (1-1) el domingo en el partido que jugaron por la décima tercera fecha del Campeonato Apertura de la Liga, cuyo encuentro y después de mucho tiempo llenó el estadio Hernando Siles, de La Paz, los colores de ambas parcialidades pintaron todos los sectores del escenario deportivo. El resultado favorece más al celeste que se mantiene como líder solitario con 28 unidades.

Ante más de 30 mil personas el clásico nacional comenzó con pronóstico reservado, tanto César Farías y Beñat San José, técnicos de los atigrados y celestes dispusieron el ingreso de su mejor estantería, cada uno planteó su juego para dar pelea hasta el último minuto de juego, de los 22 hombres corrieron 20 (dos arqueros), apelaron al juego rápido y fuerte todo con la finalidad de salir vencedores.

Los dos equipos estaban obligados a ganar por la posición que ocupan en la tabla, el técnico de los tigres propuso la experiencia de Pablo Escobar y Matías Alonso para complicarle la vida al celeste cuyo entrenador dispuso el ingreso de Juan Miguel Callejón y Juan Carlos Arce para el ataque, los cuatro jugadores llegaron con peligro pero los arqueros Daniel Vaca y Diego Zamora (de manera respectiva) estaban atentos para cualquier sorpresa.

The Strongest llegó al arco del rival en más de una ocasión, la defensa estaba atenta y firme para evitar la caída de su arco, los celestes insistieron pero el arco se había cerrado. Arce de los celestes también quiso ahogar la tarde noche al atigrado, pero no había posibilidad de romper el cerco hasta que el árbitro del encuentro Juan Nelio García decretó el final del primer tiempo.

Para la segunda etapa los dos equipos estaban dispuestos a jugar el todo por el todo, ambas parcialidades crearon las ocasiones de gol, Escobar intentó desigualar el marcador, pero Zamora estaba bien parado, Callejón también tuvo la ocasión de convertir para los celestes.

Cuando se jugaba el minuto 63 Juan Miguel Callejón, de Bolívar convierte un golazo, el futbolista pega con potencia el despeje que realizó el arquero Vaca ante el remate de Arce, esa conquista fue celebrada con toda la parcialidad celeste cuya defensa se quedó dormida.

Esos segundos de distracción fueron aprovechados por los atigrados quienes corren y tras un tiro de esquina que es ejecutado por Escobar al centro de peligro donde Diego Bejarano estaba atento para colocar la cabeza y enmudecer a los celestes, quienes no podía creer que el resultado se les escapaba como el agua entre las manos en el minuto 64.

Tras ambos goles, los equipos se van con todo, los técnicos realizan cambios para darle fuerza a sus elencos, por Bolívar ingresó Gastón Cellerino quien en el último suspiro del partido se pierde la oportunidad de devolver la sonrisa a los seguidores quienes soportaron una torrencial lluvia que cayó por más de 15 minutos, el cotejo se jugaba de ida y vuelta y nadie quería perderse esos últimos minutos de juego, en el que Manuel Arteaga, del Tigre convierte un gol que es anulado por una supuesta posición adelantada.

