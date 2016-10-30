Venezuela: Oposición decide ir al diálogo

Después de varias horas de reuniones la alianza opositora de la Unidades de la Mesa Democrática (MUD) decidió asistir al encuentro con el chavismo previsto para este domingo. El objetivo es presentar las condiciones para dar pie a un eventual diálogo con el régimen de Nicolás Maduro.
Inicialmente la reunión se iba a desarrollar en un hotel de Caracas, pero el punto de encuentro fue trasladado al Museo Alejandro Otero en La Rinconada.
Según informa el diario El Nacional, por parte del chavismo, asisten la canciller de la República, Delcy Rodríguez, el alcalde del municipio Libertador, Jorge Rodríguez y el diputado Elías Jaua.
Al igual que el secretario general de la Unasur, Ernesto Samper, y el enviado del Vaticano, Aldo Giordano.
Hasta el momento no se definió qué dirigentes de la oposición formarán parte de la mesa de negociación.
CARACAS/Agencias
