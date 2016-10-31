En Sucre: Premilitar denuncia violación por un superior

Una premilitar denunció este lunes haber sido violada por un suboficial de la unidad militar en julio donde recibía su instrucción en Sucre, informó el juez Segundo Cautelar, Oswaldo Aguilar, quien sigue el proceso.
“El hecho se dio en una unidad militar de la ciudad de Sucre en julio pasado y recién fue denunciado, porque la menor tenía miedo de denunciar a su superior por temor a recibir represalias por parte de él uniformado o de sus compañeros”, complementó Aguilar.
La denuncia fue realizada este lunes, ya que el licenciamiento de los premilitares fue el pasado sábado, y el militar no tendrá mayor influencia sobre la adolescente ni la amenazará.
Una vez realizada la denuncia y completados los exámenes forenses a la menor, el Ministerio Público dio la orden de aprehensión del suboficial de Ejército de inmediato le tomo la declaración y lo presentó ante el Juez para que sea sometido a la audiencia de medidas cautelares en la tarde. El magistrado Aguilar determinóa su detención preventiva en la cárcel de San Roque.
El juez Aguilar justificó la detención del uniformado, como una forma de evitar la fuga del imputado, como ocurrió en otros casos donde estaban involucrados militares, quienes lograron dejar los lugares donde cometieron delitos por la colaboración de sus camaradas.
En sus declaraciones a la Defensoría de la Niñez la joven de 16 años dijo que el militar la agredió en varias oportunidades antes de llegar a la violación, y después de está la tuvo atemorizada hasta días antes del licenciamiento.
SUCRE/Loyola-Fides
