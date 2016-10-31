Fecha de publicación: Lunes 31 de octubre de 2016 -- 12:02

Evo ataca por Twitter a Doria Medina

El dirigente opositor Samuel Doria Medina. (ABI)

El dirigente opositor Samuel Doria Medina. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales afirmó el lunes que políticos de la oposición salpicados con hechos de corrupción se victimizan y denuncian persecución de parte del Gobierno por la incapacidad de defenderse en la Justicia.

“Los corruptos no dejan de ser colonizados, huyen al norte a quejarse a sus amos por presunta ‘persecución política’. Conducta indignante”, escribió en su cuenta de Twitter: @evoespueblo.

Morales deploró, asimismo, la protección del “imperio” a corruptos, en clara alusión al Gobierno de Estados Unidos que esta semana intercedió por el opositor Samuel Doria Medina, quien en 1992, cuando era ministro de Planeamiento, desvió los 21 millones de dólares del erario público a la privada Funda-Pro, según una investigación del Ministerio Público.

Doria Medina viajó a Estados Unidos a denunciar ante la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) y la Comisión Interamericana de Derechos Humanos una supuesta violación de sus derechos y persecución política; el jueves venidero enfrentará una audiencia de medidas cautelares en Sucre.

“Incapaces de defenderse ante la justicia, se refugian en el imperio y se victimizan. El pueblo los conoce y sabe que no tienen argumentos”, enfatizó Morales en otro tuit.

Este lunes también una comisión de políticos de la oposición de Bolivia viajó a Lima, capital de Perú, con el fin de denunciar ante los legisladores del oficialista Peruanos Por el Kambio sobre el supuesto atropello a la garantía de los derechos políticos y humanos.

LA PAZ/Con datos de ABI.

,
