Mesa de diálogo en Venezuela: Oposición reitera su pedido de salida de Maduro

El gobierno venezolano y la oposición iniciaron un diálogo la noche del domingo en Caracas para resolver la grave crisis política, aunque los adversarios del presidente Nicolás Maduro advirtieron que no claudicarán en buscar su salida anticipada del poder.
Tras semanas de escalamiento del conflicto, los esfuerzos del Papa Francisco y la Unasur rindieron frutos, al acordarse la agenda de conversaciones durante una reunión entre delegados de ambas partes.
Los diálogos girarán en torno a esos cuatro temas que serán abordados en mesas separadas y cuya instalación se producirá de forma “inmediata”, según el comunicado leído por Celli.
“Con el propósito de mantener y preservar un ambiente de paz y de concordia, el gobierno y la oposición se comprometieron a disminuir el tono de agresividad del lenguaje utilizado en el debate político”, destaca el texto leído por Celli junto al secretario general de la Unasur, el expresidente colombiano Ernesto Samper.
El representante del gobierno, Jorge Rodríguez, destacó ante la prensa que “hoy está naciendo una posibilidad cierta de que sea la paz la que se imponga para siempre sobre la violencia”.
Rodríguez expresó además que el gobierno se compromete a que este proceso “tenga resultados certeros y rápidos”.
Pero el secretario ejecutivo de la Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD), Jesús Torrealba, anunció que, en paralelo al diálogo, la oposición mantendrá su estrategia contra el gobierno, que combina protestas de calle y la declaratoria de Maduro en “abandono del cargo” por parte del Parlamento, controlado por esa coalición.
Torrealba dijo que la MUD planteó en la mesa “el rescate del referendo revocatorio (contra Maduro) o que discutamos el adelanto de elecciones presidenciales”.
El proceso hacia la consulta popular fue suspendido el pasado 20 de octubre, tras fallos judiciales que anularon un recaudo de firmas necesario para su activación.
A raíz de ello, el Parlamento denunció una ruptura del hilo constitucional y se dispone a declarar a Maduro en “abandono” del cargo por presunto incumplimiento de sus funciones.
Un juicio político no está previsto en la Constitución y, en todo caso, la justicia -según la MUD secuestrada por el gobierno- declaró en “desacato” a la Asamblea Nacional, por lo que sus decisiones son consideradas ilegales.
“Vamos a investigar lo que haya que investigar para determinar la responsabilidad política del presidente de la República en la crisis, lo vamos a seguir haciendo”, advirtió Torrealba, indicando que la MUD también demandó, como “gesto concreto”, la liberación de “presos políticos”.
La semana pasada, Maduro había amenazado con encarcelar a opositores si la Asamblea lo enjuiciaba.
También “vamos a seguir en nuestra agenda de calle. Vamos reformular algunas cosas, vamos a replantear otras en el marco de lo discutido”, subrayó Torrealba.
El dirigente sostuvo que “una de las acciones a reformular” es una marcha opositora, prevista el próximo jueves, hacia el palacio presidencial de Miraflores.
El gobierno llamó a sus partidarios a concentrarse ese mismo día en la casa de gobierno, lo que hace temer por hechos violentos.
Durante la instalación de la mesa, Maduro afirmó que asumía su “compromiso total y absoluto con este proceso de dialogo. A la MUD le tiendo la mano y le tiendo la palabra también para conversar”, dijo antes de saludar de mano a sus adversarios.
“Hagamos el mejor de nuestros esfuerzos para avanzar de manera progresiva y sostenida”, añadió el presidente, cuyo mandato finaliza en 2019.
La MUD está dividida frente al diálogo. El domingo confirmó que uno de sus principales partidos, Voluntad Popular, fundado por el encarcelado Leopoldo López, se marginaba del proceso porque cree que “no están dadas las condiciones”, al igual que otras 15 quince agrupaciones de la coalición.
What’s up friends, nice article and good arguments
commented here, I am genuinely enjoying by these.
I just like the valuable info you supply to your
articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and test once
more here regularly. I’m fairly certain I’ll
be informed lots of new stuff right here! Best of luck for
the next!
Wow, marvelous blog structure! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog
for? you make blogging glance easy. The full glance of your site is fantastic, as smartly as the content!
My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was
totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this info!
Thanks!
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend
your website, how could i subscribe for a blog web site?
The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny
bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea
Appreciate the recommendation. Will try it
out.
I know this web page presents quality depending content and additional data, is there any other web site which gives these things in quality?
Marvelous, what a website it is! This weblog presents helpful information to us, keep it up.
Wonderful blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a
paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m
completely overwhelmed .. Any tips? Many thanks!
There’s certainly a great deal to know about this topic.
I love all the points you have made.
I am sure this article has touched all the internet viewers, its really really fastidious
piece of writing on building up new website.
Your style is so unique in comparison to other folks
I’ve read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I’ll just bookmark this blog.
Hello, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i
was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how
do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can suggest?
I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any
help is very much appreciated.
It is actually a nice and helpful piece of information. I’m glad that you just shared this useful information with
us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hey There. I found your weblog the use of msn. This is an extremely neatly written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read extra of
your helpful information. Thanks for the post.
I’ll definitely comeback.
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this
onto a colleague who has been doing a little research on this.
And he actually ordered me lunch simply because I stumbled upon it for him…
lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!
But yeah, thanx for spending the time to discuss this matter here
on your blog.
I’m not positive where you’re getting your information, but great topic.
I needs to spend a while studying much more or figuring out more.
Thank you for wonderful information I was searching for this information for my mission.
Very energetic article, I loved that a lot. Will
there be a part 2?
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this superb
blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding
your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand
new updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook
group. Chat soon!
Fine way of explaining, and nice piece of writing to obtain data on the topic of my presentation focus, which i am going to convey in institution of higher education.
Hi there every one, here every person is sharing these know-how, thus it’s nice to
read this weblog, and I used to go to see this blog daily.
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It
really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give
something back and help others like you aided me.