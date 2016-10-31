Fecha de publicación: Lunes 31 de octubre de 2016 -- 08:55

Mesa de diálogo en Venezuela: Oposición reitera su pedido de salida de Maduro

Nicolás Maduro saluda a los opositores. (El Universal)

El gobierno venezolano y la oposición iniciaron un diálogo la noche del domingo en Caracas para resolver la grave crisis política, aunque los adversarios del presidente Nicolás Maduro advirtieron que no claudicarán en buscar su salida anticipada del poder.

Tras semanas de escalamiento del conflicto, los esfuerzos del Papa Francisco y la Unasur rindieron frutos, al acordarse la agenda de conversaciones durante una reunión entre delegados de ambas partes.

Los diálogos girarán en torno a esos cuatro temas que serán abordados en mesas separadas y cuya instalación se producirá de forma “inmediata”, según el comunicado leído por Celli.

“Con el propósito de mantener y preservar un ambiente de paz y de concordia, el gobierno y la oposición se comprometieron a disminuir el tono de agresividad del lenguaje utilizado en el debate político”, destaca el texto leído por Celli junto al secretario general de la Unasur, el expresidente colombiano Ernesto Samper.

El representante del gobierno, Jorge Rodríguez, destacó ante la prensa que “hoy está naciendo una posibilidad cierta de que sea la paz la que se imponga para siempre sobre la violencia”.

Rodríguez expresó además que el gobierno se compromete a que este proceso “tenga resultados certeros y rápidos”.

Pero el secretario ejecutivo de la Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD), Jesús Torrealba, anunció que, en paralelo al diálogo, la oposición mantendrá su estrategia contra el gobierno, que combina protestas de calle y la declaratoria de Maduro en “abandono del cargo” por parte del Parlamento, controlado por esa coalición.

Torrealba dijo que la MUD planteó en la mesa “el rescate del referendo revocatorio (contra Maduro) o que discutamos el adelanto de elecciones presidenciales”.

El proceso hacia la consulta popular fue suspendido el pasado 20 de octubre, tras fallos judiciales que anularon un recaudo de firmas necesario para su activación.

A raíz de ello, el Parlamento denunció una ruptura del hilo constitucional y se dispone a declarar a Maduro en “abandono” del cargo por presunto incumplimiento de sus funciones.

Un juicio político no está previsto en la Constitución y, en todo caso, la justicia -según la MUD secuestrada por el gobierno- declaró en “desacato” a la Asamblea Nacional, por lo que sus decisiones son consideradas ilegales.

“Vamos a investigar lo que haya que investigar para determinar la responsabilidad política del presidente de la República en la crisis, lo vamos a seguir haciendo”, advirtió Torrealba, indicando que la MUD también demandó, como “gesto concreto”, la liberación de “presos políticos”.

La semana pasada, Maduro había amenazado con encarcelar a opositores si la Asamblea lo enjuiciaba.

También “vamos a seguir en nuestra agenda de calle. Vamos reformular algunas cosas, vamos a replantear otras en el marco de lo discutido”, subrayó Torrealba.

El dirigente sostuvo que “una de las acciones a reformular” es una marcha opositora, prevista el próximo jueves, hacia el palacio presidencial de Miraflores.

El gobierno llamó a sus partidarios a concentrarse ese mismo día en la casa de gobierno, lo que hace temer por hechos violentos.

Durante la instalación de la mesa, Maduro afirmó que asumía su “compromiso total y absoluto con este proceso de dialogo. A la MUD le tiendo la mano y le tiendo la palabra también para conversar”, dijo antes de saludar de mano a sus adversarios.

“Hagamos el mejor de nuestros esfuerzos para avanzar de manera progresiva y sostenida”, añadió el presidente, cuyo mandato finaliza en 2019.

La MUD está dividida frente al diálogo. El domingo confirmó que uno de sus principales partidos, Voluntad Popular, fundado por el encarcelado Leopoldo López, se marginaba del proceso porque cree que “no están dadas las condiciones”, al igual que otras 15 quince agrupaciones de la coalición.

 

