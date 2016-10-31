Transporte masivo pide incremento de tarifas a Bs 1,80

La dirigencia del transporte masivo (micros y minibuses) adelantó que presentarán un nuevo estudio de costos a las autoridades correspondientes y solicitará un aumento de sus tarifas a 1,80 bolivianos, y 1,50 para personas de la tercera edad.
“(La tarifa) debería ser 1,50 a 1,80 el pasaje general previo porque el masivo llega de parada a parada, ¿a ver un bus que se dé la vuelta?, no se da la vuelta, va de parada a parada”, dijo el secretario general de la Central Única de Transporte Masivo, Freddy Quispe.
El dirigente cuestionó que el transporte masivo municipal como es el Pumakatari cobre entre 1,50 a 2,50 bolivianos y que realice trameaje, más que los buses y micros que prestan el servicio de parada a parada.
“Nosotros por qué tenemos que llevar de Villa a Villa con 1 boliviano (a la tercera edad), entonces también pedimos a la población la comprensión y debemos sentarnos (a negociar) si hay que nivelar la tarifa del masivo, porque el masivo cómo va hacer sus servicios por 1 boliviano (a la tercera edad). Le doy un ejemplo, desde Pampahasi hasta Alto Tejar es 1 boliviano, el PumaKatari hasta el Parque Urbano Central 1,50 y 2,50 entonces eso ya no es legal y estaríamos siendo discriminados”, indicó.
Tras las negociaciones entre la Alcaldía y los dirigentes del transporte, en febrero de este año, se comenzó a aplicar las nuevas tarifas no sólo para minibuses sino también para micros y buses en 1,50 bolivianos y para jubilados, estudiantes y personas con discapacidad tarifas preferenciales de 1 boliviano.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hello, after reading this remarkable article i am too delighted to share my knowledge here with colleagues.
hello there and thank you for your information – I’ve definitely picked up anything
new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues using this site, as I
experienced to reload the website lots of times previous to I could get
it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK?
Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your
placement in google and can damage your quality score if ads
and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS
to my e-mail and could look out for much more of
your respective intriguing content. Make sure you update this again very soon.
Because the admin of this web page is working, no hesitation very
quickly it will be well-known, due to its quality contents.
This article is in fact a good one it helps new internet people, who are wishing for blogging.
This paragraph offers clear idea in favor of the new people of blogging, that truly how
to do blogging and site-building.
Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and
you are just too excellent. I really like what you have acquired
here, certainly like what you are stating and the way in which
you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care
for to keep it wise. I can’t wait to read much more from
you. This is actually a terrific site.
If some one wishes to be updated with latest technologies therefore he must be visit this web page and be up to date everyday.
Aw, this was a really good post. Taking the time and actual effort
to generate a good article… but what can I say… I hesitate a lot and never manage to get anything done.