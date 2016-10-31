Fecha de publicación: Lunes 31 de octubre de 2016 -- 11:33

Transporte masivo pide incremento de tarifas a Bs 1,80

Un micro transitando por la calle Figueroa de La Paz. (Travel-Images)

La dirigencia del transporte masivo (micros y minibuses) adelantó que presentarán un nuevo estudio de costos a las autoridades correspondientes y solicitará un aumento de sus tarifas a 1,80 bolivianos, y 1,50 para personas de la tercera edad.

“(La tarifa) debería ser 1,50 a 1,80 el pasaje general previo porque el masivo llega de parada a parada, ¿a ver un bus que se dé la vuelta?, no se da la vuelta, va de parada a parada”, dijo el secretario general de la Central Única de Transporte Masivo, Freddy Quispe.

El dirigente cuestionó que el transporte masivo municipal como es el Pumakatari cobre entre 1,50 a 2,50 bolivianos y que realice trameaje, más que los buses y micros que prestan el servicio de parada a parada.

“Nosotros por qué tenemos que llevar de Villa a Villa con 1 boliviano (a la tercera edad), entonces también pedimos a la población la comprensión y debemos sentarnos (a negociar) si hay que nivelar la tarifa del masivo, porque el masivo cómo va hacer sus servicios por 1 boliviano (a la tercera edad). Le doy un ejemplo, desde Pampahasi hasta Alto Tejar es 1 boliviano, el PumaKatari hasta el Parque Urbano Central 1,50 y 2,50 entonces eso ya no es legal y estaríamos siendo discriminados”, indicó.

Tras las negociaciones entre la Alcaldía y los dirigentes del transporte, en febrero de este año, se comenzó a aplicar las nuevas tarifas no sólo para minibuses sino también para micros y buses en 1,50 bolivianos y para jubilados, estudiantes y personas con discapacidad tarifas preferenciales de 1 boliviano.

LA PAZ/Fides

