Tres muertos en accidente en la carretera Poopó-Oruro

En la carretera Poopó–Oruro se registró este lunes un accidente de tránsito, un vuelco de un vehículo particular dejó tres fallecidos y cuatro heridos, de los fallecidos dos son niños: de tres y un año.
Los fallecidos son: Máxima Veliz Gutiérrez (28), Luci Rodríguez Veliz (3) y Ángelo Rodríguez Veliz (1), que fueron trasladados al hospital San Martin de Porres de la localidad de Huanuni.
Los heridos son: Florencio Loza Mejía (60) (conductor), Mariela Anduesa Taboada (32), Eleuteria Taboada Loza (64), Jairo Zuleta Loza (2), todos ellos fueron trasladados a la clínica Natividad de la ciudad de Oruro.
El jefe provincial de la Policía de Huanuni, mayor Sandro Villarroel, informó a radio Fides Oruro que el hecho se registró a las 07.30 de hoy.
“Aproximadamente a horas 07.30 del lunes 31 de octubre se registró un accidente de tránsito, vuelco de tonel con personas fallecidas, hecho suscitado en la carretera Poopó-Oruro por inmediaciones de la localidad de Vilaque, a tres kilómetros de la localidad de Machacamarca”, dijo.
El protagonista fue un vehículo vagoneta de color negro con placa de control 9060 DAI conducido por Florencio Loza Mejía de 60 años de edad, con licencia categoría “C”, que se desplazaba de Potosí con destino a la localidad de Licoma con seis acompañantes. La prueba de alcolemia dio negativo.
El caso está en investigación y pasó al Ministerio Público.
ORURO/Fides
