Doria Medida: la OEA enviará un observador a su audiencia

El jefe de Unidad Nacional (UN), Samuel Doria Medina, se reunió este martes con el secretario general de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA), Luis Almagro, quien le indicó que el organismo enviará un observador a su audiencia de medidas cautelares a desarrollarse el 3 de noviembre.
“La Organización de Estados Americanos enviará un observador a la audiencia de medidas cautelares, en Sucre el 3 de noviembre”, escribió Samuel en su cuenta de Twitter este martes.
El Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (TSJ), convocó para el próximo jueves a Doria Medina para su audiencia cautelar que decidirá si lo envía a la cárcel de manera preventiva o le da medidas sustitutivas por el caso FOCAS.
El opositor viajó a Estados Unidose lunes para reunirse con funcionarios de la OEA del área de derechos humanos y con su máximo representante para denunciar la “persecución política” ala que es sometido por el Gobierno.
LA PAZ/Fides
