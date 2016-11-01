Fecha de publicación: Martes 1 de noviembre de 2016 -- 12:46

Habrá lluvias y tormentas eléctricas en Todos los Santos

Senamhi lanza alerta por lluvias y tormentas eléctricas.

Senamhi lanza alerta por lluvias y tormentas eléctricas.

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Senamhi) lanzó una alerta naranja por lluvias y tormentas eléctricas moderadas, temporalmente fuertes, para los días de la fiesta de Todos los Santos (martes y miércoles), para cinco regiones.

Se prevé que las lluvias y tormentas eléctricas iniciarán en Santa Cruz desde la mañana hoy hasta la tarde del día miércoles 02 y afectará las provincias Ichilo, Santiesteban, Sara y Sur de Guarayos.

En el departamento de Cochabamba iniciará desde esta tarde hasta la noche del día miércoles 02 y afectara las provincias Chapare, Carrasco y Norte de Ayopaya.

En Beni las lluvias y tormentas serán desde esta tarde la tarde hasta la noche del día miércoles 02 afectara las provincias Marban, Cercado, Sur de Moxos, Sur de Yacuma y Sur de Ballivian.

En La Paz comenzará desde la noche del día miércoles 02 hasta la madrugada del día jueves 03, afectará las provincias muñecas, Saavedra, Larecaja, Caranavi, Sud Yungas, Nor Yungas, Camacho, Franz Tamayo e Iturralde.

En el departamento de pando, desde esta madrugada hasta la mañana del día jueves 03 y afectará las provincias Manuripi, N. Suarez y Roman.

LA PAZ/Fides

37 comments on “Habrá lluvias y tormentas eléctricas en Todos los Santos

  1. Hello, Neat post. There is a problem along with your web site
    in internet explorer, may check this? IE still is the marketplace leader and a huge part of people will miss your excellent writing because of this problem.

    Responder

  8. hi!,I love your writing so a lot! percentage we
    keep up a correspondence more about your article on AOL?
    I require an expert in this space to unravel my problem.
    May be that is you! Taking a look forward to look you.

    Responder

  9. I’m really impressed with your writing abilities as
    smartly as with the structure to your blog. Is this a paid topic or did you customize
    it your self? Either way keep up the excellent high quality writing,
    it’s uncommon to see a nice weblog like this
    one today..

    Responder

  10. You really make it appear so easy along with your presentation but I find this matter to
    be actually one thing that I believe I’d never understand.
    It sort of feels too complicated and extremely
    extensive for me. I am looking forward for your subsequent
    post, I’ll attempt to get the grasp of it!

    Responder

  12. Hi, i think that i noticed you visited my web site thus i came to go back the desire?.I’m
    trying to find issues to improve my web site!I guess its adequate
    to use a few of your ideas!!

    Responder

  13. I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog.
    Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
    Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a
    nice blog like this one these days.

    Responder

  16. We stumbled over here different web address and thought I might
    check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you.
    Look forward to going over your web page repeatedly.

    Responder

  19. Greetings from California! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out your blog on my iphone during lunch
    break. I really like the knowledge you present here and can’t wait to take a
    look when I get home. I’m shocked at how
    fast your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G
    .. Anyways, amazing site!

    Responder

  22. Hey there are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new
    to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do
    you require any coding knowledge to make your own blog?
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  23. You really make it appear really easy together
    with your presentation however I in finding this matter to
    be really something that I think I might by no means understand.
    It sort of feels too complicated and extremely wide for me.

    I’m looking forward for your subsequent post, I will attempt
    to get the cling of it!

    Responder

  29. Thank you, I have just been looking for info approximately this subject for a long time and yours is the
    best I have found out till now. However,
    what concerning the conclusion? Are you sure about
    the source?

    Responder

  30. Hi! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group?
    There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content.
    Please let me know. Thanks

    Responder

  34. What i do not realize is actually how you’re not actually much
    more well-liked than you may be now. You are very intelligent.

    You recognize therefore significantly on the subject of this matter, produced me in my view consider it from
    a lot of varied angles. Its like women and men are not involved except it is something to accomplish
    with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs great. At all times maintain it up!

    Responder

  35. Excellent blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers?
    I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.

    Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many
    choices out there that I’m completely overwhelmed ..
    Any recommendations? Bless you!

    Responder

  36. Have you ever thought about writing an ebook or guest authoring on other websites?
    I have a blog centered on the same ideas you discuss and would really like to have you
    share some stories/information. I know my subscribers would enjoy your work.
    If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>