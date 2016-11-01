Habrá lluvias y tormentas eléctricas en Todos los Santos

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Senamhi) lanzó una alerta naranja por lluvias y tormentas eléctricas moderadas, temporalmente fuertes, para los días de la fiesta de Todos los Santos (martes y miércoles), para cinco regiones.
Se prevé que las lluvias y tormentas eléctricas iniciarán en Santa Cruz desde la mañana hoy hasta la tarde del día miércoles 02 y afectará las provincias Ichilo, Santiesteban, Sara y Sur de Guarayos.
En el departamento de Cochabamba iniciará desde esta tarde hasta la noche del día miércoles 02 y afectara las provincias Chapare, Carrasco y Norte de Ayopaya.
En Beni las lluvias y tormentas serán desde esta tarde la tarde hasta la noche del día miércoles 02 afectara las provincias Marban, Cercado, Sur de Moxos, Sur de Yacuma y Sur de Ballivian.
En La Paz comenzará desde la noche del día miércoles 02 hasta la madrugada del día jueves 03, afectará las provincias muñecas, Saavedra, Larecaja, Caranavi, Sud Yungas, Nor Yungas, Camacho, Franz Tamayo e Iturralde.
En el departamento de pando, desde esta madrugada hasta la mañana del día jueves 03 y afectará las provincias Manuripi, N. Suarez y Roman.
LA PAZ/Fides
