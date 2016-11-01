Fecha de publicación: Martes 1 de noviembre de 2016 -- 12:22

La FIFA quita los puntos a Bolivia de los juegos con Chile y Perú

Nelsón Cabrera. (FIFA)

La Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF) ha sido sancionada con la perdida de seis puntos de los juegos disputados contra Perú y Chile por la Federación Internacional de Fútbol Asociado (FIFA), porque el jugador Nelson Cabrera incumplía los requisitos de convocatoria con la selección.

Ambos partidos se han declarado perdidos por Bolivia, con un resultado de 0-3 a favor de Perú y 3-0 a favor de Chile.

“Además, se ha impuesto una multa de 12.000 CHF a la FBF después de que la Comisión Disciplinaria de la FIFA la declarara responsable de incumplimiento del art. 55, apdo. 1 del Código Disciplinario de la FIFA (CDF) y el art. 8 del Reglamento de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Rusia 2018™. Al anunciar su decisión, la Comisión Disciplinaria de la FIFA hizo referencia al art. 55 del CDF, en el que se establece una sanción clara para todos los incumplimientos de requisitos de convocatoria”, indica el boletín de la organización que dirige el balompié del planeta.

“El correctivo en cuestión se ha aplicado a raíz de la alineación de Nelson Cabrera para representar a Bolivia, en lo que constituyó una violación de los criterios de convocatoria a las selecciones nacionales que estipula el Reglamento de Aplicación de los Estatutos de la FIFA”, concluye la comunicación.

ZÜRICH/Fides con datos de la FIFA

