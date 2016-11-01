Fecha de publicación: Martes 1 de noviembre de 2016 -- 15:47

Vacaciones judiciales a partir del 6 de diciembre

Frontis del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia. (Institucional)

La Sala Plena del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (TSJ), informó este martes que en cumplimiento de la Ley 810, se dispuso la vacación colectiva de todo el Órgano Judicial a partir del 6 de diciembre hasta el viernes 30 de diciembre del presente año.

“La Ley 810 dispone que los magistrados del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia, vocales, jueces de los Tribunales Departamentales de Justicia, gozarán de vacación anual colectiva de 25 días calendario en el mes de diciembre, con el propósito de evitar la mora procesal y retraso en la resolución de casos”, sostuvo el Presidente del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia, Pastor Mamani Villca.

La autoridad indicó que se retomó la modalidad de vacación colectiva después de evaluar que los descansos individuales perjudican a los procesos en vez de agilizarlos.

“Las vacaciones individuales trajo dificultades; porque un juzgado no funcionaba, porque, resulta de que el Juez estaba de vacaciones y el mes siguiente estaba el secretario o la Sala, es decir que no existía quorum porque uno u otro estaba de vacación”, dijo Mamani.

Por su parte el magistrado Rómulo Calle manifestó que la vacación colectiva será el último mes del año y que habrá jueces de turno en los Tribunales Departamentales que brindaran atención en plataforma.

