El Tigre empata en Sucre

Los equipos de Universitario y The Strongest se repartieron honores al empatar a un tanto por lado (1-1), la tarde del miércoles en el encuentro que se jugó en el estadio Patria, de Sucre en cumplimiento de la décima cuarta fecha del Campeonato Apertura de la Liga del Fútbol Profesional Boliviano.
El partido entre los dos planteles se jugó en el feriado de Todos Santos, por lo que el apoyo de la gente no fue como esperaba la directiva que estaba esperanzada en la recaudación, pues se trataba de un choque entre dos elencos que ya se conocen y que cada uno tenía sus ambiciones.
Para los dos planteles la suma de puntos era más que importante, los locales están en la búsqueda de sumar o sumar para salir de la incómoda posición en la que se encuentran, en tanto que los visitantes estaban obligados a ganar para restar la diferencia de puntos con Bolívar que se mantiene como líder del torneo, ambos equipos terminaron abatidos.
Desde el primer minuto de juego, tanto la “U” y el Tigre trataron de marcar la diferencia, los convocados a complicarle la vida al rival era el local, pero también es verdad que el elenco paceño llegó a ganar, el técnico César Farías hizo una buena lectura del cotejo, dispuso a una plantilla ambiciosa que se fue a La Paz con una unidad importante.
En el partido los jugadores del elenco capitalino no encontraron el rumbo, se fueron con todo para el ataque, pero no fue suficiente pues también es verdad que el arquero de la visita Daniel Vaca no estaba dispuesto a descuidar su sector y se paró firme para evitar cualquier arremetida.
De esa manera transcurría el primer tiempo del partido, hasta que en el minuto 41 de pelota parada el jugador Gabriel Valverde recibe un pase en el centro de peligro para asegurar el 0-1, el capitán de The Strongest, Pablo Escobar fue quien mandó la pelota al sector de peligro donde estaba el autor de la conquista para anotar con un cabezazo certero.
Con el marcador en contra de los locales finalizó la primera etapa del compromiso, el técnico Javier Vega rápidamente se fue a los camarines para conversar con los futbolistas del plantel local, además en el retorno ordenó cambios que le dieron movimiento al elenco, cuyos jugadores finalmente rescataron un punto.
La única conquista para el equipo de Universitario fue convertida en el minuto 88 del encuentro desde los 12 pasos del arco, la pena máxima fue cobrada por el árbitro Joaquín Antequera quien seguía la jugada. Frente a la pelota se para un hombre experimentado, Alexis Bravo quien observa al arquero Vaca y con firmeza asegura el 1 a 1.
El gol llegó como un balde de agua fría para los atigrados quienes ya se frotaban las manos por la mínima diferencia que tenían, el tiempo no alcanzó a los dos elencos para más conquistas y termina el cotejo igualado que hace más daño a los dos elencos.
SUCRE/APG
