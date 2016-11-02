Intensas lluvias afectan a la carretera Cochabamba – Santa Cruz

La crecida de un arroyo provocó el miércoles la caída de un puente vehicular de unos 20 metros en la carretera Ivirgarzama-Chimoré del trópico de Cochabamba, donde se registraron fuertes lluvias en las últimas 24 horas, informó la Policía.
Ese hecho ocurrió en el Km. 191, cerca de la comunidad La Habana, en la carretera Chimoré – Ivirgarzama, ocasionando el cierre de la vía interdepartamental Cochabamba – Santa Cruz.
La Administradora Boliviana de Carreteras (ABC) instruyó a la empresa Compacto trabajar en un paso provisional para los vehículos que transitan por la carretera Ivirgarzama-Chimoré, ante el hundimiento de unos 20 metros de plataforma debido a una intensa lluvia y crecida de un arroyo que hicieron colapsar el miércoles por la madrugada una alcantarilla.
“Al momento se tiene en el sector tres excavadoras y una oruga. Ya se tiene una base del desvío y se completará con la colocación de una triple batería de tubos, esperando habilitarse el mismo al tránsito vehicular hasta mañana a mediodía”, explicó el jefe de la Oficina de la ABC en Cochabamba, Mauricio Moreno.
La Policía recomendó manejar con precaución, usar el cinturón de seguridad, encender las luces y disminuir la velocidad al momento de circular por esa ruta.
COCHABAMBA/Fides y Agencias
