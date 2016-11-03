La FIFA devuelve los puntos a Bolivia

La FIFA “le restituyó” este jueves a Bolivia los puntos que le quitó, por su victoria ante Perú y su empate ante Chile, para Rusia 2018, por la habilitación irregular del defensa paraguayo Nelson Cabrera, aseguró este jueves el presidente de la FBF, Rolando López y presentó la nota enviada por la FIFA.
“Los puntos se nos han restituido, todo está como debía estar y como corresponde”, afirmó López en una conferencia de prensa, donde señaló que tras conocer la sanción, el martes, se “emprendió una tarea durísima para persuadir que esta medida era arbitraria y que no podía ni debía aplicarse en estas eliminatorias”.
En la carta enviada desde Suiza indica que para determinar la perdida de puntos ” En este sentido nos hemos percatado de un error manifiesto en lo referente a los recursos legales”
Después indica que las notas 160886 BOL ZH y 160924 BOL ZH quedan sin efecto y la tabla calsificatoria para el Mundial Rusia 2018 continúa como antes del 1 de noviembre.
LA PAZ/Fides
I go to see day-to-day some web pages and sites to read
content, except this blog offers quality based articles.
I have learn some excellent stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking
for revisiting. I wonder how so much attempt you place to
make such a excellent informative site.
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your site in web explorer,
could check this? IE nonetheless is the marketplace chief
and a good part of folks will pass over your fantastic writing
because of this problem.
Heya i am for the primary time here. I came
across this board and I find It really helpful &
it helped me out much. I’m hoping to give something back and aid others like you
helped me.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate your efforts and I will be
waiting for your next post thank you once again.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to
be really something that I think I would never understand.
It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your
next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
I always spent my half an hour to read this web site’s articles or reviews everyday along with a mug of coffee.
This info is priceless. How can I find out more?
Good day I am so thrilled I found your weblog, I really found you by accident, while I was searching on Bing for something else,
Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a fantastic post and a all round entertaining blog (I
also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also added in your RSS
feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the excellent jo.
Great blog here! Also your website loads up fast! What web host are you using?
Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Your style is so unique in comparison to other folks I have
read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this blog.
It’s an remarkable post in support of all
the internet visitors; they will get benefit from it I am sure.
Hello, yeah this article is truly pleasant and I have learned lot of things from it concerning
blogging. thanks.
This is the right blog for anybody who really wants to understand this topic.
You realize so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I actually will
need to…HaHa). You certainly put a brand new spin on a
topic that’s been written about for a long time.
Wonderful stuff, just wonderful!
My brother suggested I may like this web site. He used to be totally right.
This post truly made my day. You can not believe just how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thank you!
I really love your site.. Excellent colors & theme. Did you
create this website yourself? Please reply back as I’m wanting to create
my own website and want to learn where you got this
from or exactly what the theme is named. Kudos!
Thanks in favor of sharing such a pleasant idea, article is good, thats why i have read it
completely
Great blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog stand out.
Please let me know where you got your design. Thank you
What’s up to every body, it’s my first pay a quick
visit of this weblog; this blog contains awesome and really fine
material in favor of readers.
I’ll right away clutch your rss as I can’t find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service.
Do you have any? Please allow me recognize in order that I may just subscribe.
Thanks.
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the long run and it is
time to be happy. I have read this submit and if I may just I wish to recommend
you some interesting things or tips. Maybe you could write
subsequent articles relating to this article. I want to learn more things approximately it!
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but
your blogs really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back down the road.
Cheers
Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice at the same time as
you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a weblog site?
The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered brilliant clear concept
I am curious to find out what blog platform you are using?
I’m experiencing some small security issues with my latest blog and I’d like to
find something more risk-free. Do you have any solutions?
Hello there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my
facebook group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your
content. Please let me know. Many thanks
you’re in reality a just right webmaster. The site loading pace
is incredible. It sort of feels that you are doing any distinctive
trick. Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a
wonderful activity on this matter!
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything.
Nevertheless just imagine if you added some great pictures or video clips to give your
posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and video clips, this website could definitely be one
of the most beneficial in its field. Excellent blog!
This post will help the internet people for creating new
blog or even a blog from start to end.
I feel that is one of the most important info for me.
And i’m glad studying your article. However want to observation on some basic things, The
website taste is perfect, the articles is in reality great : D.
Good task, cheers
I’m impressed, I have to admit. Seldom do I encounter a
blog that’s equally educative and interesting, and without a doubt, you have hit
the nail on the head. The issue is something which
too few people are speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy I came across this during my search for
something concerning this.
Your style is very unique in comparison to other people I’ve
read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this
page.