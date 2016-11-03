Fecha de publicación: Jueves 3 de noviembre de 2016 -- 12:52

La FIFA devuelve los puntos a Bolivia

La FIFA “le restituyó” este jueves  a Bolivia los puntos que le quitó, por su victoria ante Perú y su empate ante Chile, para Rusia 2018, por la habilitación irregular del defensa paraguayo Nelson Cabrera, aseguró este jueves el presidente de la FBF, Rolando López y presentó la nota enviada por la FIFA.

 “Los puntos se nos han restituido, todo está como debía estar y como corresponde”, afirmó López en una conferencia de prensa, donde señaló que tras conocer la sanción, el martes, se “emprendió una tarea durísima para persuadir que esta medida era arbitraria y que no podía ni debía aplicarse en estas eliminatorias”.

En la carta enviada desde Suiza indica que para determinar la perdida de puntos ” En este sentido nos hemos percatado de un error manifiesto en lo referente a los recursos legales”

Después indica que las notas 160886 BOL ZH y 160924  BOL ZH quedan sin efecto y la tabla calsificatoria para el Mundial Rusia 2018 continúa como antes del 1 de noviembre.

LA PAZ/Fides

