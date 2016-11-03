Fecha de publicación: Jueves 3 de noviembre de 2016 -- 14:52

La FIFA mantiene la sanción a Bolivia y desmiente a López

Tuit de la FIFA.

Tuit de la FIFA.

Bolivia aseguró el jueves que la FIFA le restituyó los puntos que le quitó por su victoria ante Perú y su empate ante Chile para Rusia 2018 aunque la organización del fútbol mundial aseguró que se trata de una información “incorrecta” y que la sanción “se mantiene”.

“Sanción a Bolivia se mantiene. Versión que circula sobre restitución de puntos a Bolivia es incorrecta”, afirmó el equipo de prensa de la FIFA en su cuenta de Twitter, añadiendo un enlace a la información del martes sobre la suspensión.

Poco antes, el presidente de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF), Rolando López, había afirmado en conferencia de prensa que la FIFA “le restituyó” a su país los puntos restados. “Los puntos se nos han restituido, todo está como debía estar y como corresponde”, apuntó.

López detalló que tras conocer la sanción, el martes, se “emprendió una tarea durísima para persuadir que esta medida era arbitraria y que no podía ni debía aplicarse en estas eliminatorias”.

Para el dirigente, “el país debe quedarse absolutamente tranquilo, insisto” y que por lo tanto la selección ahora debe trabajar con confianza de cara a sus próximos partidos ante Venezuela y Paraguay.

La FIFA sancionó a la “verde” con sendas derrotas por 3-0 por sus partidos en septiembre pasado ante Perú y Chile, debido a que en ambos encuentros alineó al defensa Nelson Cabrera, paraguayo naturalizado.

“La federación boliviana ha sido sancionada porque uno de los jugadores que disputó los encuentros clasificatorios del Mundial de Rusia-2018 contra Perú y Chile -celebrados los pasados 1 y 6 de septiembre- incumplía los requisitos de convocatoria con la selección”, afirmó en un comunicado el martes.

Cabrera jugó en total 22 minutos entre ambos partidos. Bolivia había ganado 2-0 de local a Perú y arrancado un meritorio empate 0-0 en Santiago ante Chile, resultados que le inyectaron ánimos a su alicaída campaña hacia Rusia 2018.

La FBF aclaró después que la sanción inicial fue porque Cabrera jugó en 2007 un amistoso ante Venezuela por su país de origen, Paraguay.

López, en la conferencia de prensa en Oruro, dio lectura a un telefax enviado a la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol y firmada por la secretaria Adjunta de la Comisión Disciplinaria de la FIFA, Alejandra Salmerón García.

La nota, leída por López, dice: “Nos remitimos a las decisiones arriba mencionadas que fueron enviadas a la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol el 1 noviembre de 2016. En este sentido nos hemos percatado que se produjo un error manifiesto en lo referente a los recursos legales”.

Con la merma de puntos, Bolivia es penúltima en la clasificación con apenas 4 unidades y está virtualmente eliminada para ir al Mundial de Rusia 2018.

,
