Porcicultores aumentarán en 15% la producción de carne de cerdo

La Asociación Departamental de Porcicultores (Adepor) de Santa Cruz anticipó que para las fiestas de fin de año aumentará la producción de carne de cerdo en un 15 por ciento, así abastecer la demanda interna. También prevé que el incremento en el precio del kilo sea entre uno y tres bolivianos.
El presidente de Adepor, Oscar Mario Justiniano, dijo que septiembre se cerró con una producción de 60 mil cerdos y se espera que la producción aumente a 80 mil, para noviembre y diciembre, según un reporte de radio Fides Santa Cruz.
“Nosotros tenemos un crecimiento en Adepor, dada la demanda que ha venido siendo sostenible a lo largo de este año. Actualmente estamos con 60 mil cerdos en movimiento mensual, eso a septiembre, y se prevé el incremento entre un 15 a 10 por ciento para fin de año, cubriendo así las expectativas y la demanda de la población a nivel nacional”, dijo.
El representante anticipó que por la demanda el precio del kilo de la carne subirá entre uno y tres bolivianos.
“Actualmente estamos entre 12 a 12,50 bolivianos ahora estos precios se mueven semanalmente en algunas oportunidades, en otras quincenalmente y se fija en base a la oferta de la demanda que hay en el mercado”, sostuvo. El pasado año el kilo llegó a costar 15 bolivianos.
Santa cruz produce el 80 por ciento de la carne de cerdo de Bolivia.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
