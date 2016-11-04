Fecha de publicación: Viernes 4 de noviembre de 2016 -- 18:25

Guerrero: Goni y Sánchez Berzaín continuán en proceso por Enfe

El fiscal General, Ramiro Guerrero. (APG)

El fiscal General del Estado, Ramiro Guerrero, afirmo este viernes que Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada y Carlos Sánchez Berzaín son parte del proceso de judicial por la capitalización de la Empresa Nacional de Ferrocarriles (Enfe) y pero por la imposibilidad de notificarlos no fueron citados para la audiencia del 9 de noviembre.

“En ningún momento se ha excluido a Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada y Carlos Sánchez Berzaín del proceso de capitalización de Enfe, lo único que no pueden ser notificados con la imputación por la falta de voluntad del gobierno de Estados Unidos pue viven en ese país”, explicó Guerrero.

El jefe del Ministerio Público desvirtuó las versiones que afirmaban la exclusión de los dos exfuncionarios del proceso de la capitalización de la empresa de ferrocarriles iniciada en 1995 y que favoreció al consorcio chileno Cruz Blanca.

Puntualizó que el caso está avanzando y que los imputados serán sometidos a un proceso  y “no se archivado, no se ha sacado al expresidente, es el principal acusado, y lo que se ha hecho es presentar una imputación con las personas a las que se ha notificado legalmente para permitir avanzara el proceso”.

SUCRE/Loyola – Fides

