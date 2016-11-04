Fecha de publicación: Viernes 4 de noviembre de 2016 -- 12:13

Jugadores de la selección declaran “persona non grata” a presidente de la FBF

Los dirigentes de Fabol y los jugadores de la selección. (APG)

Los dirigentes de Fabol y los jugadores de la selección. (APG)

Los jugadores de la selección boliviana de fútbol y los dirigentes de Futbolistas Agremiados de Bolivia (Fabol) declararon este viernes “persona non grata” al presidente de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF), Rolando López y también pidieron su renuncia inmediata.

“El presidente de la FBF Rolando López es declarada persona non grata para Fabol y por tanto para los jugadores de la selección por generar falsas expectativas y no presentar una defensa de los puntos obtenidos en cancha y creemos que debe dejar el cargo de forma inmedita”, indicó el representante de los jugadores de fútbol David Paniagua.

La declaración se realizó con la presencia de los jugadores de la selección que enfrentará la próxima semana a Venezuela por la eliminatoria para el Mundial Rusia 2018, además de observado Nelson Cabrera a quien le expresaron su solidaridad.

“Es de lamentar que los dirigentes quieran cubrir su mala gestión culpando a un jugador y no asumiendo responsabilidades”, indicó el capitán de la selección Ronald Raldes.

Los jugadores también pidieron que el Gobierno intervenga la FBF para que pare el “mal manejo del fútbol y  de una solución permanente” y se organice una institución que a futuro de alegrías al pueblo boliviano.

Paniagua puso de ejemplo del mal manejo de los dirigentes que a días de jugar un partido de eliminatorias se alquile el campo donde entrena la selección para un concierto, mostrando la mala gestión y el poco interés por la preparación del equipo.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
11 comments on “Jugadores de la selección declaran “persona non grata” a presidente de la FBF

  2. Hello, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to improve
    my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!

    Responder

  6. This is the right webpage for anybody who wishes to understand this topic.

    You realize a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you
    (not that I personally will need to…HaHa). You definitely
    put a new spin on a topic that’s been written about for ages.
    Great stuff, just wonderful!

    Responder

  7. Hi there, I discovered your blog by the use of Google at the same time as
    searching for a similar subject, your website got here up,
    it looks great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hi there, simply changed into aware of your weblog thru
    Google, and found that it’s really informative. I am gonna
    be careful for brussels. I’ll be grateful for those who continue this in future.
    A lot of other folks shall be benefited out of your writing.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  9. I think this is among the most important information for me.
    And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark
    on few general things, The site style is wonderful, the articles is really excellent :
    D. Good job, cheers

    Responder

  10. This is the right blog for anyone who really wants to find out about this topic.
    You understand so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I
    actually would want to…HaHa). You definitely put a fresh spin on a subject which has been discussed for many years.
    Wonderful stuff, just wonderful!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>