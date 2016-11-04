Jugadores de la selección declaran “persona non grata” a presidente de la FBF

Los jugadores de la selección boliviana de fútbol y los dirigentes de Futbolistas Agremiados de Bolivia (Fabol) declararon este viernes “persona non grata” al presidente de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF), Rolando López y también pidieron su renuncia inmediata.
“El presidente de la FBF Rolando López es declarada persona non grata para Fabol y por tanto para los jugadores de la selección por generar falsas expectativas y no presentar una defensa de los puntos obtenidos en cancha y creemos que debe dejar el cargo de forma inmedita”, indicó el representante de los jugadores de fútbol David Paniagua.
La declaración se realizó con la presencia de los jugadores de la selección que enfrentará la próxima semana a Venezuela por la eliminatoria para el Mundial Rusia 2018, además de observado Nelson Cabrera a quien le expresaron su solidaridad.
“Es de lamentar que los dirigentes quieran cubrir su mala gestión culpando a un jugador y no asumiendo responsabilidades”, indicó el capitán de la selección Ronald Raldes.
Los jugadores también pidieron que el Gobierno intervenga la FBF para que pare el “mal manejo del fútbol y de una solución permanente” y se organice una institución que a futuro de alegrías al pueblo boliviano.
Paniagua puso de ejemplo del mal manejo de los dirigentes que a días de jugar un partido de eliminatorias se alquile el campo donde entrena la selección para un concierto, mostrando la mala gestión y el poco interés por la preparación del equipo.
LA PAZ/Fides
