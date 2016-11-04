Fecha de publicación: Viernes 4 de noviembre de 2016 -- 12:33

Kuczynski: Corredor biocéanico debería pasar por Bolivia

Evo Morales y Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (i) en el CICC. (MinExt)

El proyecto del corredor biocéanico debería pasar por Bolivia en lugar de la selva de Brasil, sostuvo el viernes el presidente peruano Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, a su llegada a Sucre para participar en el II Gabinete Binacional.

“Estamos felices de estar aquí en este gabinete binacional. Vamos a conversar de varios temas, de acuerdos pasados que queremos activar y de acuerdos nuevos como por ejemplo el corredor bioceánico que a mi juicio, como lo dije en China, debería pasar por Bolivia, en vez de la selva brasilera”, señaló.

Tras llegar a la capital boliviana, el jefe del Estado fue recibido con honores y saludado por el canciller David Choquehuanca, a quien Kuczynski dijo recordar no solo por su labor de muchos años sino también porque vive en una calle con dicho apellido en Lima.

La reunión binacional congrega a las autoridades de ambos países y tiene como finalidad impulsar la relación y contribuir al desarrollo de una agenda de trabajo concertada.

La cita se lleva a cabo en el Centro Internacional de Convenciones y Cultura (CICC), en una jornada a iniciarse con una junta privada entre Kuczynski y Morales, quien ya se encuentra en este lugar.

Tras el arribo del mandatario peruano, su homólogo boliviano, Evo Morales, saludó en su cuenta de Twitter su presencia en su país y dijo que  trabajarán juntos en favor de la unidad de sus pueblos.

SUCRE/Agencias

