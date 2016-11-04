Kuczynski: Corredor biocéanico debería pasar por Bolivia

El proyecto del corredor biocéanico debería pasar por Bolivia en lugar de la selva de Brasil, sostuvo el viernes el presidente peruano Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, a su llegada a Sucre para participar en el II Gabinete Binacional.
“Estamos felices de estar aquí en este gabinete binacional. Vamos a conversar de varios temas, de acuerdos pasados que queremos activar y de acuerdos nuevos como por ejemplo el corredor bioceánico que a mi juicio, como lo dije en China, debería pasar por Bolivia, en vez de la selva brasilera”, señaló.
Tras llegar a la capital boliviana, el jefe del Estado fue recibido con honores y saludado por el canciller David Choquehuanca, a quien Kuczynski dijo recordar no solo por su labor de muchos años sino también porque vive en una calle con dicho apellido en Lima.
La reunión binacional congrega a las autoridades de ambos países y tiene como finalidad impulsar la relación y contribuir al desarrollo de una agenda de trabajo concertada.
La cita se lleva a cabo en el Centro Internacional de Convenciones y Cultura (CICC), en una jornada a iniciarse con una junta privada entre Kuczynski y Morales, quien ya se encuentra en este lugar.
Tras el arribo del mandatario peruano, su homólogo boliviano, Evo Morales, saludó en su cuenta de Twitter su presencia en su país y dijo que trabajarán juntos en favor de la unidad de sus pueblos.
SUCRE/Agencias
It’s wonderful that you are getting thoughts from this piece of writing as well as from our argument made at this place.
It’s really a cool and useful piece of information. I am happy that you shared this helpful information with us.
Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Can you tell us more about this? I’d like to find out more details.
certainly like your website however you have to
take a look at the spelling on quite a few of
your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it
very troublesome to inform the truth however I’ll surely come again again.
Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to
be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked while people think about worries that they
just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the
top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take
a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
It is truly a great and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you simply shared this helpful info with us.
Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for
sharing.