Ministros expondrán acuerdos de gabinete Perú – Bolivia

El vicecanciller Juan Carlos Alurralde informó que al menos cuatro ministros de Estado de Bolivia y Perú expondrán los ejes temáticos aprobados y acordados en el cierre del segundo Gabinete Binacional, instalado en el Centro Internacional de Convenciones de la ciudad de Sucre, capital boliviana.
“Habrá cuatro exposiciones de los cuatro ejes que serán hechos por los ministros de ambos países, dos de los ejes serán expuestos por nosotros”, dijo el diplomático boliviano.
Desde el miércoles, los equipos técnicos de Bolivia y Perú elaboraron acuerdos en cuatro mesas de trabajo: Medio Ambiente y Recursos Hídricos, Seguridad y Defensa, Desarrollo Económico e Infraestructura para la Integración.
La última sesión del Gabinete Binacional iniciará a las 14.00 locales, después de un almuerzo que compartirán los mandatarios Evo Morales y Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, junto a los equipos técnicos de ambos países.
Según el programa de ese encuentro, para las 17.00 está programada la suscripción de acuerdos entre los ministros de cada país.
“Luego de cada exposición habrá una serie de comentarios y después de esto se cerrará el plan de acción, posterior a eso obviamente la parte culminante es la firma de los acuerdos en presencia de los presidentes”, explicó Alurralde.
Posteriormente, siempre según el programa, en ese mismo acto se prevé condecorar al mandatario peruano con la medalla del Cóndor de los Andes.
