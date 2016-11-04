Tarija: Fuga un interno del penal de Morros Blancos

El gobernador del centro penitenciario Morros Blancos de Tarija, capitán Pedro Castro, informó que la madrugada del miércoles (feriado de Todos los Santos) un interno acusado de robo y estafa fugó del recinto aprovechando las condiciones climatológicas, además la policía frustró la fuga de otros dos.
“Estos internos habrías aprovechado las condiciones climatológicas, hemos tenido fuertes vientos que han hecho de que tal vez un poco se reduzca la visibilidad y algunos mecanismos de seguridad que tienen algunos policías, ellos estando en las celdas en el pabellón de régimen abierto habrían realizado un corte en la barra de una ventana lugar por donde habría salido uno de ellos en primera instancia”, explicó.
El interno que se fugó estaba imputado por los presuntos delitos de robo y estafa, y se encontraba un año con detención preventiva a la espera del inicio de su juicio.
Los efectivos policiales frustraron la fuga de otros dos internos que seguían la misma ruta, uno de ellos con sentencia de 25 años de cárcel por el delito de violación a un niño y el otro con sentencia de 20 años por homicidio.
TARIJA/Fides
