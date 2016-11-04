Tres pandilleros quemaron a Javier Canchi por pedido de su exenamorada

El comandante de la Policía de Cochabamba, Elvin Baptista, sostuvo el viernes que con la detención de tres personas René M.H. (16), Guery V.R. (16) y Gustavo C.V (18), componentes de la pandilla Teddy Boys se aclaró el asesinato de Javier Canchi Choque (17), quien fue quemado el pasado domingo por orden de su enamorada Delia (15), quien era parte grupo juvenil. La muchacha se encuentra detenida desde el lunes.
Según Baptista, la muchacha pidió a sus compañeros y actual pareja (René) que “den una lección a Canchi, porque el muchacho termino la relación con ella, lo que causó un ataque de furia y el deseo de hacer daño a su expareja”.
El policía hizo un relató cronológico de lo ocurrido con Canchi: El sábado 29 de octubre Canchi fue convocado vía teléfono por Delia (su expareja) a las 21:00 para que se encuentren en Cerro de Alto Sivingani.
Al llegar al lugar de la cita fue puesto inconsciente a golpes por René, Gustavo, y Guery, éste último pareja de Delia, explicó el director de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha contra el Crimen, Gualberto Díaz.
Los tres amarraron de los pies a Javier y lo ataron a un árbol. Los pandilleros se percataron que Javier tenía gasolina en su mochila, porque tiene un vehículo. Entonces rociaron su cuerpo y le hicieron tomar el carburante. Guery es el que prende el fuego con un encendedor.
Cuando Canchi ardía comenzó a gritar pidiendo auxilio lo que alertó a unos vecinos y raudos corrieron en ayuda del adolescente que se había convertido en una antorcha humana.
Uno de los vecinos que acudió a su auxilio logro hablar con Javier quien deseperadamente le pedía agua para tomar y lo lleven a un hospital para le baje la temperatura. La persona que le grabo le pregunto por los autores del hecho a lo que respondió: “Ha sido el René, con la Delia”.
Llegó al hospital con el 80 por ciento de su cuerpo quemado y murió el domingo por la tarde.
“Hubo premeditación y alevosía, es un caso pasional con todos los elementos del delito de asesinato. Los tres estaban presentes, son autores materiales y tienen diferentes grados de participación”, explicó Baptista.
Se prevé que en horas de la tarde los tres detenidos sean trasladados a su audiencia de medidas cautelares.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
