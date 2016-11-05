Fecha de publicación: Sábado 5 de noviembre de 2016 -- 21:41

García Linera: dirigentes de la FBF deben renunciar por burlarse de los bolivianos

Rolando López, nuevo presidente de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol. (APG)

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera instó el sábado a los dirigentes de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF) su dimisión porque, en su criterio, se burlaron de los bolivianos al informar que, supuestamente, fueron restituidos los puntos que la Federación Internacional de Fútbol Asociado (FIFA) le restó a la selección boliviana, en la eliminatoria sudamericana para el mundial Rusia 2018.

“No está en nuestras manos, no está en manos de las autoridades, está en manos de dirigentes que por un átomo de amor propio, por un átomo de dignidad se deben ir y deben dar paso a otra gente, que respete a los 10 millones de bolivianos que vibramos cuando vemos a nuestra selección entrar a una cancha de fútbol”, dijo en un breve contacto con los periodistas.

García Linera se refirió a la reciente desinformación que generó el presidente de la FBF, Rolando López, respecto al fallo de la FIFA, el cual restaba los 4 puntos a Bolivia, obtenidos frente a Perú y Chile, en la eliminatoria sudamericana para el mundial de Rusia 2018.

El mandatario se dijo “burlado” por los dirigentes del fútbol boliviano.

“Se hacen la burla de nuestro cariño hacia la Selección, nos maltratan, nos han maltratado a los aficionados, somos los bolivianos los maltratados por una dirección que hace mal las cosas”, reclamó.

La selección boliviana consiguió 4 puntos jugando contra Chile y Perú, el 1 y 6 de septiembre respectivamente.

Sin embargo, el martes pasado, la FIFA emitió una resolución que establece que ambos partidos se declararon perdidos por Bolivia, con un resultado de 0-3 a favor de Perú y 3-0 a favor de Chile.

La sanción es a raíz de la alineación de Nelson Cabrera, paraguayo nacionalizado boliviano, quien no cumplió una residencia mínima de cinco años para jugar en la selección de Bolivia, como establece el reglamento.

El nuevo balde de agua fría cayó a pocos días de que la Selección boliviana se enfrente contra Venezuela y Paraguay; y en momentos en que dirigentes y la afición deportiva piden la renuncia del titular de la FBF.

LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI

