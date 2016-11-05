Fecha de publicación: Sábado 5 de noviembre de 2016 -- 10:00

La Paz: Cierran la avenida Costanera el sábado y domingo

Desfile de la Armada. (GAMLP)

Desfile de la Armada. (GAMLP)

La avenida Costanera estará cerrada este fin de semana desde las 05.00 hasta las 14.30 debido a los ensayos de la parada militar de la Armada Boliviana, el sábado, y a la realización de este desfile, el domingo. Las vías alternas serán la Hugo Ernest y la Roma.

Este sábado se realizarán los ensayos desde las 05.00 hasta las 14.00, por lo que la Comuna, a través de la Secretaría Municipal de Movilidad, cerrará la vía de la Costanera que une la zona Sur desde el Jardín Japonés (calle 8 de Obrajes) hasta  El Pedregal (final Los Pinos).

La parada militar se desarrollará en la avenida Costanera, a la altura del campo ferial Chuquiago Marka en Bajo Següencoma.

“La Armada Boliviana ha solicitado la autorización para cerrar toda la avenida Costanera durante el fin de semana. Y este sábado se cierra al paso vehicular desde las 05.00 hasta las 13.00 aproximadamente para dar paso a los ensayos que tienen previsto y el pintado de la avenida. El domingo se cerrará la vía en el mismo horario para dar paso a la Parada Militar”, informó el secretario Municipal de Movilidad, Ramiro Burgos.

Debido a este cierre las únicas vías alternas para el tráfico vehicular son las avenidas Hugo Ernest y   Roma, por lo cual la Comuna recomendó tomar las previsiones correspondientes, precisó Burgos.

Para facilitar el tráfico vehicular y la información del cierre vial, la Secretaría de Movilidad dispuso que varios guardias municipales de transporte durante el fin de semana brinden información al público desde el ingreso y salida de la avenida Costanera.

“Se tiene previsto que toda la actividad, sobre todo del día domingo, concluya alrededor de las 14.30 y en ese instante se irá regularizando el tráfico vehicular en la avenida Costanera”, explicó el Secretario de Movilidad.

A este acto de conmemoración asistirán el Comando Naval, Infantería de Marina y Aviación Naval, además de otras unidades castrenses.

LA PAZ/Con datos del GAMLP

