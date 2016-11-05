La Paz: Cierran la avenida Costanera el sábado y domingo

La avenida Costanera estará cerrada este fin de semana desde las 05.00 hasta las 14.30 debido a los ensayos de la parada militar de la Armada Boliviana, el sábado, y a la realización de este desfile, el domingo. Las vías alternas serán la Hugo Ernest y la Roma.
Este sábado se realizarán los ensayos desde las 05.00 hasta las 14.00, por lo que la Comuna, a través de la Secretaría Municipal de Movilidad, cerrará la vía de la Costanera que une la zona Sur desde el Jardín Japonés (calle 8 de Obrajes) hasta El Pedregal (final Los Pinos).
La parada militar se desarrollará en la avenida Costanera, a la altura del campo ferial Chuquiago Marka en Bajo Següencoma.
“La Armada Boliviana ha solicitado la autorización para cerrar toda la avenida Costanera durante el fin de semana. Y este sábado se cierra al paso vehicular desde las 05.00 hasta las 13.00 aproximadamente para dar paso a los ensayos que tienen previsto y el pintado de la avenida. El domingo se cerrará la vía en el mismo horario para dar paso a la Parada Militar”, informó el secretario Municipal de Movilidad, Ramiro Burgos.
Debido a este cierre las únicas vías alternas para el tráfico vehicular son las avenidas Hugo Ernest y Roma, por lo cual la Comuna recomendó tomar las previsiones correspondientes, precisó Burgos.
Para facilitar el tráfico vehicular y la información del cierre vial, la Secretaría de Movilidad dispuso que varios guardias municipales de transporte durante el fin de semana brinden información al público desde el ingreso y salida de la avenida Costanera.
“Se tiene previsto que toda la actividad, sobre todo del día domingo, concluya alrededor de las 14.30 y en ese instante se irá regularizando el tráfico vehicular en la avenida Costanera”, explicó el Secretario de Movilidad.
A este acto de conmemoración asistirán el Comando Naval, Infantería de Marina y Aviación Naval, además de otras unidades castrenses.
LA PAZ/Con datos del GAMLP
What’s Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It positively useful
and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & help other
users like its aided me. Good job.
I’m really impressed along with your writing
abilities and also with the layout on your blog.
Is this a paid topic or did you modify it yourself?
Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to peer a nice weblog
like this one today..
Hi there, constantly i used to check webpage posts here in the early hours in the dawn,
since i enjoy to find out more and more.
Hi there this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know
if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code
with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills so
I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!
Just want to say your article is as astounding.
The clarity in your post is simply great and i can think you’re
an expert on this subject. Fine along with your permission allow me
to clutch your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming
post. Thanks a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.
Wonderful work! That is the type of information that should be
shared across the internet. Shame on Google for now not
positioning this put up upper! Come on over and seek advice from my
web site . Thank you =)
Everything is very open with a clear description of
the issues. It was definitely informative.
Your website is extremely helpful. Thanks for sharing!
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot approximately this,
like you wrote the ebook in it or something. I believe that you could do with a few
p.c. to drive the message home a little bit, however other than that,
this is great blog. A fantastic read. I will definitely be back.
Hi there to all, it’s genuinely a good for me to visit this
site, it includes precious Information.
I’d like to thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this site.
I really hope to check out the same high-grade content from you in the future as well.
In truth, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my
own, personal site now 😉
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board
and I to find It really helpful & it helped me out much.
I’m hoping to give something back and help others like you aided me.
Hi i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anywhere, when i read this paragraph i thought i could also make comment due to
this brilliant article.